Pizza Delivery Driver Expected A Cash Tip, But The Customer Handed Her A Kitten Instead

Sometimes life hands people the most unexpected gifts at the strangest times.

The gift for this delivery driver came when she was delivering pizza to a motel known for not tipping well.

But by the end of the delivery, she walked away with a very different (and adorable) form of payment.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

I was given a kitten as a tip I can’t believe this story really happened, so if you don’t either, then I understand. Today I delivered to a Motel 6.

This delivery driver knew this clientele didn’t have the best tipping habits, but they still couldn’t predict just how crazy this delivery would get.

In general, 4 out of 5 people at Motel 6 don’t tip, so I wasn’t expecting much. The guy answers the door, and I hand him his pizza. As he’s signing the credit card slip, I notice his pet cat. I love animals, so I always get really extra, and I say, “Omg, your cat is so adorable.”

The customer really took this compliment to the next level.

He opens the door a little wider and points to the corner where there was a full litter of about 10–15 kittens. He says, “Do you want one?” At this point I’m kind of shocked. I ask if he’s being serious, and he says yes and tells me to go grab one.

So this delivery driver decided to take him up on it.

I picked one up, and he says, “That can be your tip!” and hands me back the slip (which did indeed have a nice little 0). So now I’m the owner of a 4-week-old kitten named Tipsy.

Guess you could call this an accidental adoption!

What did Reddit have to say?

This user has a helpful suggestion to make sure the kitten is safe and healthy.

This fellow delivery driver also found their cat in an unexpected place.

According to this redditor, there are more cost effective way to get your pet up to date on their shots.

This story made following this subreddit all worth it to this commenter.

She may have missed out on the cash, but she got a kitten instead.

Now this one has to be a first!