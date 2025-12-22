December 22, 2025 at 2:35 pm

Pizza Delivery Driver Made Plenty Of Noise Arriving With An Order, So He Questioned How The Customer Didn’t Hear Him

by Benjamin Cottrell

Some people seem completely tuned in to their surroundings, while others appear totally oblivious.

One pizza restaurant worker found themselves scratching their head at just how unaware certain customers could be when getting deliveries.

It’s astonishing how unaware customers are someone is at their house

Between the crunchy snow, car doors closing, and front door knocking, how the heck do some people not know someone is at their house?

This delivery driver is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

I’ll have the tv on at home and I can still tell which neighbor is getting an oil delivery or when someone gets home or which courier is delivering to my address.

Some people really can be so clueless.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some customers even have bonafide guard dogs and they’re still clueless.

It seems like some customers just go out of their way to make things difficult.

Could it all be an elaborate hoax to get more pizza?

Other times, customers may just be hard of hearing.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, some people are overly aware of their surroundings.

Maybe some people really do tune everything out the moment they step inside their house.

Some people just live in their own little bubble.

