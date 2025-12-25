Pizza Delivery Guy Had Seen A Lot While Working At A Corporate Store, And His Boss’ New Policies Totally Made Him Want To Quite

Working in customer service can be an odd enough experience as it is, what with strange customer demands and demanding, strange bosses.

But for the pizza delivery guy in this story, the corrupt practices and rip-off behaviors from his corporate store were too much to contain any longer.

Read on to find out what weird choices made him even more suspicious of the boss he worked for.

Poor store practices Once, when I was a pizza delivery guy, the corporate store I worked at manipulated the dough machine. This meant that the dough would appear to weigh more than it actually does so inspectors would be fooled, essentially making each pie weigh significantly less than it’s supposed to. Supposedly store owner kept in contact with numerous other store owners who also did the same.

But this wasn’t even the worst of the store’s behavior.

We had a delivery zone assigned by corporate, but the store owner would tell customers five or ten minutes outside of the zone that he could send a delivery to them if they spent more money on an order. Also, we had that same store owner go berserk if any store product was wasted or fell on the floor. I even saw him dig said product out of the sink after a container was washed and put it back on the line, or pick product off the floor and put it on pizza.

Yikes! When you trust a store to deliver you fresh, hygienic food you don’t expect that.

Nor do you expect to be scammed, both on the weight of the pizza, and on the delivery cost.

It’s so unfair that some managers are like this.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person called out the poor customer service in their own store.

While others explained that weirdness is par for the course in pizza shops.

Meanwhile, this Redditor struggled to make sense of the practices.

When you’re delivering for anywhere, you’re bound to see strange practices.

But it seems like pizza delivery guys see some of the worst of these, with weird owners, weird customers, and even weirder orders.

Sometimes, you just have to grin and bear it.

