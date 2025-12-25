Pizza Delivery Person Switched His Shifts, And His Final Friday Night Delivery Was One He’d Never Forget

In some jobs, every day is the same – and that gentle monotony suits some people.

But for other workers, things can be unpredictable and different, as they head into every shift not knowing quite what situations will be presenting themselves.

And for the pizza delivery guy in this story, no day is the same, as his most recent Friday shift proved to him.

Read on to find out what happened.

Epic last delivery yesterday I normally don’t work on Fridays, but since I am going on vacation then next week, I worked Friday so that I could have Sunday off. It was a pretty terrible Friday night for money, but it seems like it’s always like that when you want to go somewhere. Around 11pm, just as I thought I was going to be able to leave, we got a little rush, so I took one more run.

But this wasn’t a simple delivery at all.

The stop was to a dorm, so I had to call them to come downstairs. I got no answer to the call, so I sent them a text – usually, if I get no answer, I’ll just drive by to make sure they aren’t out front. About halfway there I got a text that the customer was ‘almost dying’ from having drank too much that evening. They claimed that a friend would come out to get the order.

But this driver never expected what happened next.

Just as I pulled up to the dorm, two police cars also pulled up – one in front of me, and one behind. I immediately thought they were there for my customer. I waited a couple of minutes, and then saw an ambulance pulling up in front of the dorm. Now I was almost 100% that it was for my customer. I pulled out of the way so the ambulance could get in, and left for my final 2 deliveries.

Yikes! That wasn’t the end of the story though.

When I got back to the store I regaled them with this story, and since the customer hadn’t called back and I needed to check out we voided the order. I woke up today and there was a text from the customer. The ambulance was indeed for him, and he got hauled to the hospital. He politely asked for a refund, and I told him we did it last night.

If there’s one message here, it’s the following: drink responsibly.

It sounds like things could have got really serious for this guy’s customer.

Luckily the delivery driver did the right thing and simply got out of the way while the authorities took care of him!

Let’s see how the Reddit community responded to this.

This fellow pizza delivery guy could empathise with this crazy story.

While others were simply glad that the customer was okay.

When you deal with humans on a daily basis, you definitely bear witness to some of the best and worst moments of life.

And this pizza delivery guy is no exception to that.

It’s great news that the guy is okay.

