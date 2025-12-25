Pizza Store Tried Time And Time Again To Perfect A Guy’s ‘Well Done’ Pizza Order, But It Was Only When They Gave Up Caring That They Got Results

When it comes to takeout pizza, we all have our own favorites.

Whether you want extra cheese on your meat feast, or a veggie bonanza, you can be sure that other people will have attitude about your choices too.

And don’t get those people started on pineapple.

But as long as you enjoy it, that’s all that matters – but as the pizza guy in this story explained, some customers can be very particular before they enjoy their order.

Read on to find out what happened to him.

Well Done Pizza Story Once I had a customer call the store and order a pizza, saying that they wanted it “well done”. The order taker asked what that meant, and the customer said, “I want the cheese on top to be crispy”. We popped the sucker in the oven and let it go until the cheese on top was a nice golden brown, and it was definitely crispy. The delivery guy delivered the pizza, and by the time he gets back to the store, the customer had already called to say that it wasn’t done enough.

Let’s see how the pizza shop responded to this.

A few weeks went by, and the same customer called back and asked for the same pizza – and again, he wanted it “well done”. He reminded us of the first order, and said it needed to be cooked longer. As luck would have it, the same baker was there and we let pizza cook an additional three or four minutes longer than the last time. We all agreed it was getting to the point where we wouldn’t eat it, that’s how well done it was – at least in our opinion. We made the delivery and again, by the time the driver was back, the customer had called to say it was not done enough.

Yikes! And that wasn’t the end of things.

A few more weeks went by and the same guy called making the same request, and reminding of us the first two order “failures”. This same baker was baking and we went another two or three minutes longer than the previous time (yes, we timed it). The cheese is a very dark brown and the crust was starting to turn black on the bottom (we had the Bakers Pride ovens where the oven bottom was stone). In fact, there was a slight smell of burnt pizza in the air. The delivery is made and as with the first two orders, it wasn’t done enough. We were perplexed because while it was cooking, we kept peeking in the oven, and it was 100% inedible in our humble opinions.

Of course, later down the line, the guy got in touch with them again.

The following week we got our fourth order from the guy, and this time he said that we had one more chance to “get it right,” and that the last order was “close.” He said that if we didn’t get it right, he’d find another pizza delivery company. The same baker is baking and said “**** it” as he tossed it in the oven. I can’t remember how long we had cooked the previous pizzas, but the baker went five minutes longer than the previous pizza, and he never cracked the oven door while it was cooking. Smoke was coming out of the door when he finally opened it and pulled out the pizza. This thing was black like a hockey puck. The cheese matched the crust and we all look at each other and the baker says “If he doesn’t like this one, that’s on him”. We had to open the doors to the store to get the smoke out, that’s how bad it was.

Read on to find out how the customer reacted to his charcoal pizza.

The delivery was made and again, before the driver is back to the store the customer called. We are all expecting him to complain because it was that “done” but instead, his comment surprised us. “You guys finally got it right. Thank you.”

Wow. It’s definitely not the case that the customer is always right, and this guy absolutely proves that.

But you can’t question the fact that he knew what he wanted – he just maybe should have led with the fact that he wanted his pizza burned to the point that it wasn’t a pizza any longer.

At least these pizza guys got a story out of this torment.

