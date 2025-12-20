Pregnant Woman Relies On Emergency Snacks For Hypoglycemia, But Her Greedy Husband Keeps Eating Them

When a pregnant woman with hypoglycemia keeps a stash of snacks for sudden blood sugar drops, the last thing she expects is her husband to eat them all.

After catching him red-handed yet again, she finally lost her temper—and now she’s wondering if she went too far.

Read on for the story.

AITAH For blowing up on my husband because he keeps eating my emergency snacks after I’ve asked him not to? Today I (29 F) blew up on my husband (31 M) for eating my emergency snacks that I keep for hypoglycemia episodes. I am currently 19 weeks pregnant with my second baby. In my last pregnancy during the glucose test they do to see if you have gestational diabetes they discovered that I actually have hypoglycemia. This makes a lot of sense due to symptoms I experienced even before pregnancy. Well during pregnancy, it’s much worse. I have to eat at least every couple hours to keep my energy levels up.

Even doing this, sometimes I get hypoglycemic episodes out of nowhere. They are terrible to experience. I get the shakes and start to sweat getting hot flashes. I feel like I’m going to pass out, lose coordination and get brain fog. I keep a handful of specific snacks in the house and car for when I experience these symptoms. The insatiable hunger I feel during an episode is terrible, it’s like I ran a marathon while fasting. My husband is really selfish when it comes to food to put it bluntly. He’s always eating my leftovers, if there’s something we buy that we both enjoy he eats the majority of it and leaves little for me.

Well hes gotten into the habit of eating my emergency snacks. I started buying double, so he could have his and I’d have my own. But he eats everything so much faster, and in greater quantities than me. If he finishes his and sees I still have mine, he will eat mine without even asking. I’ve had this conversation with him so many times it’s tiring, to please not eat my designated snacks unless he asks. He really doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

Today I started to not feel good so I went to grab one of my snacks only to find out he had taken it. I called him at work to see if he really did take it and he said he did because he was running late to work and just needed to grab something easy. I blew up on him. I’m tired from pregnancy, hormonal, and chasing around a toddler all day. Yes we have other food in the house, but I keep these snacks because they’re easy for me and boost my nutrition quickly. It seems so silly to be upset over food, but I’ve exhausted myself having this conversation with him.

He always says he will just replace the food, but that doesn’t help me in the moment I need it. I admittedly yelled at him, and told him to not talk to me when he gets home and to figure out dinner for himself. So I guess my question is, AITAH for being so upset over snacks?

Reddit was solidly on her side. Most agreed she’s NTA, saying her husband’s behavior is selfish and dangerous, especially since those snacks are medical necessities, not casual munchies.

This person says the disregard is wild.

This person says he actually deserves to be kicked out.

And this person says she’d go as far as divorcing this man.

When your spouse treats your emergency food like a midnight snack, it’s not hormones—it’s justified fury.

