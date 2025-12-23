Pregnant Woman’s BFF Told Her That Her Baby Bump Is Gross, So She Kicked Him Out And Won’t Talk With Him

When a woman gets pregnant, her body is going to change, and that is normal and wonderful.

What would you do if your best friend said that your baby bump was weird and gross to the point where he basically stopped being friends with you?

That is what happened to the expectant mother in this story.

She doesn’t want to lose a friend over this situation, but she’s not sure if the friendship can be saved.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for kicking my best friend out and telling him to grow up after he called my baby belly gross and weird? I’ve known James since we were 11.

He’s been my best friend for a long time and we’re so close people ask us all the time if we are siblings because we look alike AND even share a last name. He lives close by and is very much integrated into all parts of my life.

I had a crush on him growing up and I asked him out a couple times when we got a little older. He always declined and said we were just best friends. He’s really goofy with me, and treats me like I’m his little sister and over time I came to agree with him.

We are 27 now and still the best of friends. My parents treat him like a son and honestly, he’s family. A couple months ago I had a ONS and found out I was pregnant. Being as I have PCOS I am OVER THE MOON because I was always told that the chance of me conceiving were very low.

I am keeping this gorgeous miracle baby and I cant explain how many tears of relief I shed. I’ve always wanted to be a mom and finally I have a chance at this. I have my own home, have savings, I’m in the right place in life and I’m so happy.

When James found out he was also over the moon. He thought it was the coolest thing ever but then gradually dropped off the face of the planet and he never wanted to hang out anymore. Won’t go to the gym with me, is too busy for the cinema, doesn’t feel like going to the mall, can’t come with me to visit mutual friends, nada.

My mom and dad invite him over every so often for dinner and so at the most recent one I cornered him and asked why he was avoiding me so much and if he had an issue. He confessed that he finds my growing baby bump disturbing and a little gross. He said ‘I know it’s really weird of me but it just creeps me out’

I found that so demeaning and hurtful, and I burst out crying and called him an immature jerk and told him to get out.

He apologized and left and I haven’t heard from him since. I’m so upset that he’s ruining a lifelong friendship over my baby bump!

I want to reach out but I just feel so …. alienated from my own body and made to feel gross and I’m not sure if I’m the one that’s being difficult or if it’s him.

