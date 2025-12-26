Retail Employee Learns His Supervisor Called Him Unproductive, So After Securing A Better Job, He Stops Trying During His Final Week And Skipped His Last Day

Nothing changes how you see a job quite like realizing they don’t appreciate anything you do.

So, what would you do if your hours quietly disappeared after years of hard work, because a supervisor had been talking you down behind the scenes? Would you prove that person wrong? Or would you find a new job ASAP?

In the following story, a retail worker finds himself in this situation and can’t get out quickly enough. Here’s how it all played out.

What are you gonna do, fire me? Last week, I put in my two-week notice at my retail job. Thankfully, I found a better-paying job that offers better pay and bigger opportunities for my future. I have worked at this retail job for over four years now and beginning two months ago, my hours started to be cut, going from working five days a week to at most two, sometimes I wouldn’t be scheduled at all within a week. After talking to a manager about the lack of scheduling, I came to find that my direct supervisor has been telling the store manager that my productivity has been going down, possibly the slowest within my department.

When he found out, he applied for new jobs.

I’ll admit it did sting a bit given how hard I work every day, waking up at two in the morning because of how early we started and constantly breaking a sweat given how physically demanding the job was. Once I learned this, I started job hunting until I found this new job, which I will start the week after next. So since next week will be my last week, (Scheduled only Mon, Thurs, and Fri) I decided just to pull a NC/NS on Monday and barely break a sweat on the last two days, after all, what are they going to do, fire me? This post is a friendly reminder that managers will not give two ***** about you, no matter how long you’ve worked there or how hard you worked for them.

