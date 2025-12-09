Retail Worker Followed Store Closing Time Exactly, So When A Rude Customer Showed Up Two Weekends In A Row To Harass Him About Closing Early, The Worker Shut The Conversation Down Fast

Some shoppers think the world should pause the moment they arrive.

That was definitely the case when one customer tried to debate closing time using nothing but his cell phone screen.

Soon, the employee was forced into a pointless showdown over whose clock was “right.”

Read on for the full story.

I am not changing all the clocks in our store for you Last Saturday, I had someone show up one minute after I had locked the doors. He stood at the window and tried to get me to open the doors.

The customer had a very strange logic to his behavior.

When I refused, he put his phone up to the glass to show that his phone clock said we were still open for two more minutes. I still refused.

That wasn’t the last time this retail worker would see this customer.

Cut to today, five minutes before I lock the doors. He shows up again and accuses me of closing early.

The customer continues to complain.

When I said we close at the same time every Saturday, he then said that we need to fix our clocks. I had a long day and ended up saying the first thing that came to mind.

Finally, the retail worker had enough.

I replied with, “Maybe you need to fix your clock.” When he refused and kept saying it was our clocks that were broken, I cut him off. “Have a good day, sir,” I said, and walked away to continue closing.

Sometimes the only way to thwart a terrible customer is by remaining unbothered.

What did Reddit think?

It’s amazing how some grown adults can’t be bothered to wait.

This customer could always just be a more reasonable person.

If anyone needs to adjust their schedule, it’s most definitely this guy.

The whole situation is a bit ironic.

Closed = closed, people!

Some customers just can’t accept that a closed sign means what it says.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.