Retail Worker Suggested A Customer Use Self-Checkout For Efficiency, But When Customer Began Ranting About “Freedom Of Choice,” The Worker Was Forced To Ring Him Up Manually

Retail workers deal with all kinds of personalities, but some customers are determined to create drama where none exists.

When one customer decided to turn the checkout process into a personal drama over “freedom of choice,” one retail worker was forced to just shake his head and comply.

Read on to find out how it all played out.

Anti-self checkout guy who’s just soooo over-the-top I work in a small store that has self-checkouts and regular cashiers. For what it’s worth, the company I work for is super cheap, and often the cashier will need to step away briefly to fix an aisle or help a coworker. That guy was me today, and I needed to clean up a spill that was 3/4 down an aisle.

As I’m doing that, a 40-ish-year-old guy signals me to cash and has two small containers in his hand. I didn’t want to open the cash because I don’t want a long line forming, so I decided I’d take him on self-checkout, but I’d just do it for him while he stood beside me.

Simple, right? Nope! He vehemently says no to self-checkout, even though he’d have to do nothing, claiming it’s his “freedom of choice” to choose what he wants.

Right as he says that, I just sighed and said, “Whatever, man.” Took him on cash.

I bit my tongue because I wanted to call him overdramatic, but I told him that people are gonna use it regardless if he tries to make a statement.

And he replied with, “Oh well, it’s my freedom of choice.” I genuinely cannot believe these chronically online Facebook people exist in the real world because my god, they’re so overdramatic and corny.

In the end, the customer got his dramatic victory, even though no one was really even fighting him in the first place.

This story pretty much sums up the reality most modern retail workers face.

