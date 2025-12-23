‘Robot thinks he has that clean drip, do you agree?’ – The “Rizzbot” Has Been Interacting With People On Streets Across America

Have you heard about Rizzbot?

Well if not, let me fill you in!

Rizzbot is a robot that has been wandering around America and interacting with people on city streets…and this is one robot who likes to tell it like it is…

Because Rizzbot has a bit of an attitude and likes to roast folks!

Below are some videos of Rizzbot interacting with people.

In this clip, Rizzbot gave a man a compliment and complimented his outfit.

The caption the the video reads, “Robot thinks he has that clean drip, do you agree?”

In this video, Rizzbot took a spill running in a park.

We hope he’s okay!

In another viral video, Rizzbot hit on a woman and asked her for her phone number.

And in this TikTok clip, Rizzbot humiliated a man on the street by stepping away from him when he tried to take a photo.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Raise your hand if you want to run into Rizzbot in your city!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.