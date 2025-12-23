December 23, 2025 at 2:55 pm

‘Robot thinks he has that clean drip, do you agree?’ – The “Rizzbot” Has Been Interacting With People On Streets Across America

by Matthew Gilligan

rizzbot on the street

TikTok/@rizzbot_official

Have you heard about Rizzbot?

Well if not, let me fill you in!

Rizzbot is a robot that has been wandering around America and interacting with people on city streets…and this is one robot who likes to tell it like it is…

Because Rizzbot has a bit of an attitude and likes to roast folks!

Below are some videos of Rizzbot interacting with people.

In this clip, Rizzbot gave a man a compliment and complimented his outfit.

The caption the the video reads, “Robot thinks he has that clean drip, do you agree?”

@rizzbot_official

Robot thinks he has that clean drip, do you agree? #robot #drip #style

♬ original sound – Rizzbot

In this video, Rizzbot took a spill running in a park.

We hope he’s okay!

@rizzbot_official

Robot wipes our running in the park #robot

♬ original sound – Rizzbot

In another viral video, Rizzbot hit on a woman and asked her for her phone number.

@rizzbot_official

Rizzbot stole my girl #robot credit: @johanaa_.m

♬ original sound – Rizzbot

And in this TikTok clip, Rizzbot humiliated a man on the street by stepping away from him when he tried to take a photo.

@rizzbot_official

Robot doesn’t like to take photos #roobt

♬ original sound – Rizzbot

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 2.11.59 PM Robot thinks he has that clean drip, do you agree? The Rizzbot Has Been Interacting With People On Streets Across America

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 2.12.37 PM Robot thinks he has that clean drip, do you agree? The Rizzbot Has Been Interacting With People On Streets Across America

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 2.13.35 PM Robot thinks he has that clean drip, do you agree? The Rizzbot Has Been Interacting With People On Streets Across America

Raise your hand if you want to run into Rizzbot in your city!

