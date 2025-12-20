Roommates Want To Kick A Bad Roommate Out, But They Also Want To Steal His Cat Since He Treats It So Poorly

Imagine having a horrible roommate you want to kick out. If he had a pet and you didn’t like the way he treated the pet, would you try to convince him to let you keep the pet, or would you let him take the pet with him?

In this story, several roommates are grappling with this dilemma. They want to kick out their horrible roommate, but they want to keep his cat.

Let’s read the whole story to see why they want to kick out the roommate and keep the cat.

WIBTA For Stealing My Roommates Cat While Kicking Them Out? A little needed context here. I, (22) live with my partner, S (23) and two roommates, we’ll call them V (23) and D (23). S, V, and I are kicking D out of our apartment after months of issues with them, including but not limited to them not contributing to household chores, impulse spending on fast food and junk they dont use and then expecting the rest of us to cover their rent when they come up short, and more recently, refusing to do any dishes, which they had previously claimed as their sole task and banned V and I from doing.

D doesn’t sound like the best cat owner.

D has a cat, we’ll call her B. B is an elderly cat with hip issues, who only has two partial teeth in desperate need of pulling. D feeds her only very hard dry food which she has shown extreme difficulty eating, and she has begun to lose weight rapidly in recent months. S and V both have cats as well, who they regularly feed wet food. Both of them have offered their cats foods for B to try eating, and have also offered to buy a different wet food of D’s choosing, and D has refused.

I feel pretty bad for this cat.

B also is locked in D’s room where she does not have access to water for anywhere from 9-12 hours during day, and a minimum of 8 hours over night, as well. D also aggressively pats B just above her tail over her hips, to the point where B is mewing in pain and trying to run away, and B has started flinching away from any touch even gentle to that area, and hissing at anyone accidentally brushing that area while petting her.

They don’t want D to take his cat with him.

Myself, S, and V are all very concerned about B, and do not believe D is currently capable of taking proper care of her. We all have reached the point where we want to start taking steps to be able to keep her when D moves out so that we can take her to the vet and ensure she gets adequate food and access to water. WIBTA for keeping B and not allowing D to take her with them when they move out of our apartment?

It definitely sounds like B would be better off not living with D, but I’m not sure they can really kick someone out but keep their cat.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A cat lover weighs in.

This person votes for catnapping the cat.

Another person tells them how to catnap the cat, or rather, how not to. Wink wink.

Here’s some good advice.

They shouldn’t steal the cat.

It’s so sad to see a helpless animal being mistreated.

