Security Employee Discloses Brain Bleed To Workplace And Requests Forty Hour Work Weeks, But His Boss Schedules Sixty Hour Weeks Anyway And Writes Him Up For Leaving On Time

Nothing makes a bad job worse than realizing your health means less to your boss than the schedule.

So, what would you do if you told your boss about a serious medical diagnosis and asked for reduced hours, but she scheduled you for way more hours than you’re willing to work?

Would you just do it anyway? Or would you push back and hope you get your way?

In the following story, one employee finds himself dealing with this exact situation and is not sure what to do.

Here’s the full scoop.

Boss scheduled me 60 hours a week after I told her I was diagnosed with a brain bleed I started a job in security where I did not submit any reasonable accomodations at hire because I had no diagnosis. I started developing migraines at work that increased any time I was forced to work over 45 hours. My PCP sent me to a Neurologist who found a “9 mm Cavernoma” in my brain through an MRI. My migraines increased and I was completely honest with my boss and told her I need less hours for more testing. My boss has always been able to fill any days I am off with other security officers and site supervisors. My boss agreed and scheduled me 40 hours.

He sent her copies of the MRI and everything.

The client was even accommodating at the site and told me he was happy to adjust my hours to “no more than 40.” The client gave my security company and me both the exact hours he needs me on site. This past week, I worked exactly 40 hours. Next week, my boss with security scheduled 60 hours for me. I reminded her of the agreement with the client and sent her the email (again) stating he only needs 40 hours. I sent in writing that I have a new medical diagnosis. I included the results of the MRI from the hospital and copied her immediate supervisor. All of this happened last night. My schedule changed while I was sitting at the desk on an app the company uses from 8 hours to 12.

Now, he’s worried a doctor’s note won’t even work.

Immediately, my boss demanded I “do not leave the site” or I will be “written up”. She told me I must stay all extra hours. She said if I can not come up with medical proof of my diagnosis with a note from my doctor that is signed (at 6 pm), I will be fired. I left at the time the client told me to as the client also left and told me to leave. Security supervisor wrote me up for “site abandonment”. It is now Saturday and I am expected to work 60 hours this week. If I clock in late or leave early, I will be fired. If I work 60 hours I will have health issues. Even if I do submit a reasonable accomodation with a doctor’s signature, she doesn’t seem likely to accept it.

