She Asked Her Friend For Money, But Her Friend Refused Because She Hasn’t Seen Her In Weeks

It’s a humbling experience to ask someone for money.

Usually, it takes a lot for someone to get to the point where they reach out to a friend for help.

You would hope your friend would come through and help you when you need it, but what happens when they say no?

For this woman, her friend refused to help her with some medical bills because they haven’t seen each other in weeks and thinks she’s a bad friend.

Now, she’s not sure if she should have asked. Let’s get the rest of the story.

AITA for asking a friend to borrow some money? I (F26) have been going through some medical problems for a few years now (rheumatoid arthritis). But, recently I had a serious flare up and needed some money to help pay for my new medication my physician prescribed me. Since Oct I’ve been trying to save up as much as I can for the dose of rhituximab which is very expensive in my country. I have been working overtime since Oct and picking up some extra jobs on weekends to pay for the prescription and I’ve received my paycheck recently. I’m only 43$ (23 000 kzt) short and I’ve decided to ask my friend to borrow some money. For context, I never ask friends or family for money, since I was taught it is insensitive and I should never ask them in order not to ruin friendships. But, my flare up has been pretty bad and my physician recommended I take the medication sooner than later. I asked my friend A (F29) to borrow 50$ and I can give it back within the first week of January as soon as I receive my paycheck. But, she refused and called me an a*hole since I missed her birthday in November. I was indeed working extra and couldn’t attend the dinner she had for 10-12 people, which I mentioned in advance. I also sent her a card and a homemade cake I made as a gift. At the time she seemed okay with it. But, she said I can’t not see her for 6-7 weeks and show up asking for money. Now, I feel like an ahole for not keeping in contact. Am I the ahole? How should I approach the situation onwards? Thank you everyone in advance!

Let’s see what Reddit users think of this.

The worst someone can say is no, right?

Hopefully someone comes around and helps this person, medical bills are no joke!

