She Got Robbed By Her Roommate, But Her Neighbor Wasn’t Helpful At All When She Accused Her Of Being Careless

Making small talk with your neighbors is always uncomfortable, but it doesn’t always have to be this unpleasant.

How would you handle not being able to hide your incredulity at your neighbor’s craziness? One guy recently sought validation on exactly this. Here’s what went down.

AITA for criticising my neighbour for having her valuables stolen by leaving them unattended and unsecured for over a week? I live in a house opposite a shared one – you know, a student house made up of randoms the local university has allocated to it.

Made pleasantries with a girl who moved in in the fall, usually just “hey” and a lil wave when we see each other as we are going in and out of our driveways.

II went 2/3 weeks without seeing her – thought nothing of it. Then I bump into her at the local shop. She says she’s come back from being at her parents for a couple of weeks and she arrived back here to her room being taken of valuables.

My first thought was someone kicked her bedroom door in, but she says she left it unlocked. She said the other sharers had had a party and these other random party people must have snuck in and took stuff.

I blurted out why didn’t you lock your door, in a tone that was probably a bit too incredulous. She gasped and went “I’m so sorry you don’t trust anyone” and stormed off. She’s can’t have known these sharers for more than a month.

