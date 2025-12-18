Young Woman Can’t Figure Out A Laptop Issue, So An IT Pro Found A Simple Fix That Even A Child Could Understand

Working in Tech Support often requires patience the likes of which most people have never seen.

How would you handle having to delicately break a customer’s stupid mistake to them? One guy recently shared his own experience of this on Reddit.

Here are the details!

It says “HDMI disconnected” because you never plugged it in

A young lady came over to the desk for help because she’s in a conference room and the TV monitor on the wall says “HDMI disconnected.”

I go with her to troubleshoot and start checking cords and ports and the usual.

Already more patient than most customer service folks.

While I’m poking around I ask her if it happened in the middle of her casting to the monitor, and she solemnly shakes her head.

“No. It was like that when I came in.”

There has to be an obvious answer.

I grab the end of the cord that’s not plugged into the monitor and hand it to her.

“Plug that into the HDMI port right there on your laptop.”

Her mind was probably blown.

She does so…two seconds later, her laptop is mirroring perfectly.

“Oh, that’s what it was,” she says.

It was an easy fix, at least.

Many Customer Service reps are unsung heroes. Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit had to say about this one.

Never a dull moment when broken technology is involved.

