She Helped Her Teen Brother Buy A Gift For His Girlfriend, But Now The Girl’s Grandma Wants Her To Return It

Families come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it’s not the traditional two parent household that we’re used to seeing in movies, books, and TV shows.

Because of this, sometimes parenting can conflict with other people you meet, especially when you’re raising teenagers.

In this story, a woman who’s raising her teenage brother helped him buy a gift for her girlfriend.

She didn’t think there was anything wrong with the gift, but the girl’s grandmother found it inappropriate.

Let’s get into the story…

AITA for letting my little brother buy his girlfriend a gift for Christmas I (f26) am raising my little brother (m14). He has a girlfriend (f15) who is being raised by her grandparents. They have been together about 10 months. It’s really a school relationship since the grandma wont let them see each other outside of school. The girlfriend likes to do makeup and has mentioned that she does her makeup while sitting on the floor. So for Christmas he found a cute little vanity desk on Amazon that he spent $60 on.

Before he bought it, he talked to her brother and grandpa to make sure that she would have room for it in her room and they said it was fine. The vanity was a bit too big to wrap, so he told her what it was and we brought it after school to put in her grandma’s car. The grandma didn’t say anything about it while we put it in the car. We found out later from the gf that the grandma was mad because it was “inappropriate” and she wasn’t allowed to keep it.

So I texted her asking why she felt it was inappropriate. She called me going off saying that a boy shouldn’t be giving her furniture. I said that I didn’t see it as inappropriate and that I don’t see why it being furniture makes it inappropriate. It’s Christmas and he got her a thoughtful gift that he worked hard for. She told me not to give her attitude and not to tell her how to raise her granddaughter, which i wasn’t. I was simply explaining our point of view. Was it an inappropriate gift? AITA for allowing him to get it for her? Let’s get into the comments.

