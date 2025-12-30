She Remained Friends With Her Ex Boyfriend, But Now He Gets Upset Whenever She Wants To Hang Out With Other People, And She Feels Like He Is Being Too Controlling

As you progress through life, your friend groups will often change, grow, and fade out.

What would you do if you had a friend (who was also an ex) who got upset when you wanted to hang out with new people?

That is what is happening to the young lady in this story, so she doesn’t know what to do but she feels that he is being controlling.

AITA for wanting to be around new people instead of my long time friends? To easily summarize, my friend (18M) (also ex) who we’ll call Ray tends to get very upset and more, but I cannot say per the rules it’s all through text though, when I decide to hang out with my other friend (19M) who we’ll call Tom (interested in) and his friends.

It sounds like Ray is jealous.

Mostly only when it’s for more then one day I honestly for awhile was scared to even hang out with Tom because Ray would get really mad about it. He has calmed down as long as I hang out with him.

Nothing wrong with this.

For a little more context I really enjoy my alone time so I’ll often just not hang out with anyone and do my own thing Which for the most part Ray understands and it’s not a huge deal. Yes, he does ask to hang out every day, which deeply annoys me considering I spent half my life with him 24/7.

Well, it sounds like he got used to hanging out daily, and just wants to keep doing that.

It feels like I never get a break from him like I’m unable to do anything without getting a text from him asking to hang out. I know I should be over it considering he is my friend and when we broke up (around 2 or 3 years ago) I did get a long long break from him of which he always hung out with other people, sorry starting to ramble lol.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to see other people more often.

My point is I’ve vocalize not wanting to hang with Ray as much and spend more time with Tom and his friends it’s just refreshing hanging out with someone else for once. Also just to mention it’s not just Tom he gets mad at me for hanging out with, it’s even our mutual friend, he dropped it for awhile and didn’t complain but once again for months he gets mad when I hang out with our mutual friend, it’s all just annoying.

Why maintain this uncomfortable friendship at all?

I do my very best to be sympathetic towards Ray because I know things are rough for him but jeez he’s almost more controlling now than in our relationship. I believe that’s all I need to say also sorry if grammar is.. something it really isn’t my strong suit.

This does not sound like a healthy friendship at all and some serious boundaries need to be put in place.

Good question.

I agree with this commenter.

Yeah, he is very stalkerish.

Yup, Ray needs to be out of the picture.

This is what I was thinking too.

This is not a healthy friendship.

