Neighbor Thought She’d Get Away With Disrespecting His Property, So A Homeowner Got the Authorities Involved And Got Even

Annoying neighbors are a total pain, disrespectful ones are a whole other ball game.

How would you handle your neighbor treating the block like her own personal dog park? One guy recently shared his rather intense response to this with Reddit. Here are the details.

Sunk to her level today

I have a neighbor who thinks the rules don’t apply to her.

She walks her dog off the leash, and doesn’t care whose property it goes on, whose kid it runs over, nothing.

These types of owners give dogs a bad rep!

Asked her to put it on a leash and she lost it, swearing at me and threatening to call the cops.

I reported her to bylaw, but her behavior continued.

That’s an irresponsible pet mom.

I documented and reported her to bylaw every time.

Finally, she got a ticket and now she walks her dog on the leash.

At least she got her behavior in line.

She’s angry, so she walks past my house and kicks snow from the lawn onto the sidewalk.

Tonight I had enough, so I drove past her house and laid on the horn for a nice long honk.

That’s one way to make a point.

It felt nice knowing that maybe I’d disturb her peace a bit.

Sorry to the other neighbors, I shouldn’t have done it, but I needed to let off some steam.

I’ll shovel the a couple extra sidewalks this week to put some good back out in the community.

He sounds like a Good Samaritan deep down. Let’s see if the good people of Reddit agreed.

Most stooped right to his level of petty.



And even encouraged escalating the situation.



Though some questioned his approach.



Others pointed out an unfortunate reality.



And one person issued a word of warning.



You mess with the bull, you get the (car) horn.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.