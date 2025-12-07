Shopper Lost Her Parking Spot To A Rude Driver, So She Barricaded The Woman’s Car With Carts

Parking lots tend to bring out the worst in people, especially when spots are scarce.

One shopper just wanted to puruse Target in peace, but when a rude driver stole her spot right out from under her, she decided she wasn’t going to let it slide.

Instead, she taught the driver a lesson she wouldn’t forget.

Read on for the full story.

Shopping carts I went to Target yesterday, and while I was waiting for a car to pull out so I could park, another car came from the opposite side and stole my dang parking spot. They were only able to take the spot because when the car backed out, I had to wait since it was coming my way, so as I waited the other car basically just pulled in. I mean, literally the parking space was still a far walk anyway, so I just moved onto the next spot.

This lady really doubled down on her rudeness.

The lady that stole my parking spot got out, looked me dead in the eye, rolled her eyes, and threw her hands up like I was the problem. Anyways, I found a parking space farther back and made the walk. When I finished shopping and came out, I noticed the car was still there. You know where she parked? She parked right beside the shopping cart storage area.

This shopper couldn’t resist the opportunity in front of them.

So my petty butt decided to barricade her car using the shopping carts. As I finished, I got in the car, and I saw her coming out of the store. I should’ve videoed the incident, but it was hilarious. I actually drove right by her car, rolled down my window, and yelled out the window, “Hey, you can’t park those carts there,” and drove off. She was furious. But I enjoyed every bit of it.

The driver may have been furious, but this scorned shopper couldn’t have been happier.

