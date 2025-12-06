Single Mom Skips Cooking for Visiting Friend After Baby’s Teething Meltdown, But the Friend Still Feels Snubbed

A 24-year-old single mom says she had every intention of cooking a nice meal for her visiting friend, until her 8-month-old’s teething pain derailed the entire day.

Between the crying, sleeplessness, and constant soothing, she barely managed to stay upright, let alone cook.

They ended up ordering takeout, and her friend seemed fine at the time, until she later admitted she was “disappointed.”

AITA for not cooking a meal for my friend? Hi, (F 24). Single mum, my friend had planned to come visit one day. I cleaned the house and prepared for a guest. My baby (8 months) started teething the same day and it got progressively worse and I didn’t get a chance to prepare/cook a meal for us.

Oh no.

I was hoping that baby might settle and I would have an opportunity, but even medicines were not helping. My friend seemed understanding of this, I felt bad when we had to order take out. (F 25). She didn’t say anything negative until a couple days after, she stated she was a bit disappointed and I understood.

Oh dear.

I love to cook and people enjoy my food. I thought she saw that it was a difficult parenting day to get anything done. She has since made a couple remarks complaining about the inconvenience and I’m not sure what else to say? I have apologised.

Most readers agreed the mom had nothing to apologize for, saying parenthood doesn’t pause for dinner plans. Expecting a home-cooked meal from a sleep-deprived parent crossed a line.

This person says this “friend” should’ve brought her food instead.

This person cannot understand this logic at all.

And this person has a very true and honest statement.

When teething chaos hits, survival mode comes before the stovetop…dinner guests included.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.