Steel Worker Was Blamed For Using Incorrect Parts, So He Followed Instructions To “Check Everything,” Which Caused Production To Tank

Work can get really interesting when the people who make the mistakes are never the ones blamed for the mistakes.

So, what would you do if your supervisor chewed you out for using parts with the wrong holes, even though his buddy was the one who made them wrong in the first place? Would you let it go for the sake of keeping production moving? Or would you do exactly as you were told?

In the following story, one steel shop worker finds himself in this scenario and decides to do as he’s told. Here’s what happened.

Will do! Years ago, in a structural steel shop, I was fabricating a column with many connecting plates and gussets, etc. So, in one instance, we were given a stack of parts that were to be fitted on these columns. The problem was that the pieces had the wrong-sized holes on them. The supervisor comes out and gives us trouble for using them, saying we should have caught it, blah blah.

The supervisor wanted everything checked.

We said the one who made them should have checked them. And he made it seem like, “Oh no, you guys need to check everything.” The person responsible for the bad parts was the supervisor’s buddy. So, after that, we checked every part, and of course, production went down. The boss wondered why, and we said we’re following your instructions, ha ha.

Yikes! Not sure what the supervisor was thinking with those orders.

