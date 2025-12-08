Student Gives His Friend Free Rides To And From School, But Then He Realizes How Much Time And Money This Favor Is Costing Him

A college student thought he was helping out a classmate who lived nearby by offering rides after class—until he realized it was costing him nearly $45 extra a month and almost an hour of wasted time every day.

Now, he’s not okay with continuing the generosity, and his friend is pretty upset.

AITA for cutting off free rides to my classmate? My classmate and friend from university lives fairly close to me, about 10 km or a 12 to 20 minute drive away during traffic. I’ve been giving him rides since the start of the semester, and honestly, I didn’t expect my monthly gas expenses to go up this much. After doing some budgeting, I realized I’m spending about $45 extra per month. I really can’t afford that, and I even told him indirectly that gas prices are hurting me a lot lately.

He just responded with, “I know right, that’s too bad.”

It’s not just the money, it’s also the time. I waste almost an hour giving him a ride. Yesterday I told him I had some important chores to do (which was true, I had to collect my family’s laundry from the clothesline), and I saw how much time I saved by not driving him.

He’s slow and takes forever to get his stuff, and sometimes he stays behind to talk with professors or other students.

When I leave class alone, I’m at the parking lot within three minutes. With him, it usually takes fifteen. Our class ends at 2:00 PM, and I usually get home around 3:45 PM. Going alone, I got home at 2:50 PM. I had so much more energy to focus on my homework and even had time to relax for once.

Today I told him I’m not giving him rides anymore. He offered gas money, about $10 a week, which doesn’t even cover the cost, and I said no. He got pretty upset and tried to guilt trip me by saying he now has to pay two bus fares and it’ll take him an extra hour to get home. AITA?

Generosity runs on goodwill—not unlimited gas, time, and patience.

