Student Got Fed Up With Roommate Constantly Taking Her Groceries Without Replacing Them, So She Labeled Everything And Was Called Selfish For It

AITA for asking my roommate to replace the groceries she keeps borrowing? I live in the hostel and I share a room with two other girls. One of the two girls, Leah, keeps taking my food. She takes small things like eggs, butter, seasoning cubes, biscuits, and juice, but she never replaces them. At first, I brushed it off because she said she would pay me back. It’s been months, and she hasn’t replaced anything, but she keeps taking.

Yesterday, I bought groceries, labeled them, and told everyone I would appreciate it if we respected each other’s things. Leah said I was being selfish and stingy over basic stuff. I confronted her directly, and she told me I should just buy in bulk since we all share anyway. I told her that’s not how it works, and if it continues, I’ll have to start locking my locker. Now the room feels tense, and the other roommate says I could’ve handled it more peacefully. AITA?

