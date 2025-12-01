Student Reserves Study Room For Zoom Interview, But The Person In The Room Before Them Gets Really Upset

Imagine being a college student and reserving a study room because you have a zoom interview.

Would you wait to enter the study room until your reservation time, or would you try to enter the room a few minutes early?

In this story, one student is in this situation and chooses the second option. The person in the room before them wasn’t very happy about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for going into my reserved study room early? So this just happened today at my school. I reserved a room to conduct a zoom interview with a company I applied for. I was in another spot prepping for the interview, and decided to go over to the room and ask the girl if I could put my things down rather than leave them in the hall (I had a gym duffel bag and my backpack). I knocked on the door and let the person know I have the room at 12 (currently 11:53) and asking if I could put some of my things down and was met with the response of “It’s not 12”.

This is true, but that wasn’t the point.

I explained yes, I understand, and I’m not kicking you out, I just wanted to put my things down and leave. She seemed pretty un-content with this answer and started angrily packing up to leave, and then stood up with her stuff and said “What you just did was incredibly disrespectful and rude and I cant believe you feel entitled to just come in here like that”. Kind of taken aback at this point I’m probably showing it on my face and I responded “What are you talking about?, I asked if it was ok if I put my things down and left you could have easily said no”.

She probably thought packing her stuff up early was her being nice.

At this point it basically just devolved into her calling me ridiculous and rude and entitled and she said “You’re lucky I’m being nice about this I can take it so much further” And at this point I was completely fed up with it and responded “Yeah you’re really being so nice about it, thanks so much”. Seriously was what I did so wrong to justify a blowup like that?

It’s not like what OP did was an unusual thing to do.

I’ve been in those rooms myself and usually how it goes is 5 minutes prior someone ends up coming by and letting you know they have the room like HEY NO PROBLEM I’ll start to get my stuff together and get out of your way. Just kind of baffled how this turned out so ridiculously and now I’m kind of worried to see this girl around the school as I’m sure it’ll turn into an issue

That girl kind of freaked out over nothing. She could have easily said “no.”

That said, they could’ve just waited until noon to enter the room. She might’ve been in the middle of something important and gotten upset that she was interrupted before her time was up.

