Supervisor Demands To Know Every Time Direct Report Leaves His Desk, So He Complies Until She Changes Her Mind

Imagine working for a boss who wants to be notified every time you need to leave your desk. Would that bother you, or would you comply?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and decides to comply a little too well.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Must notify manager to use restroom Before I get into the story, I realize there are jobs where notifying your boss when you leave your desk or post is a normal practice. However, that was not the case at this job. We had Top Secret clearances, and handled collateral secret equipment and sensitive encryption key material on a regular basis. They assumed we were adults and generally treated us as such.

So far the job doesn’t sound too bad, but there are extreme consequences if you mess up.

Also, the fallout isn’t juicy (sorry), but the story is funny to me. I was an Airman in the Air Force working in COMSEC. It’s difficult to fully explain this job to people who have never done it, but the short version is glorified inventory management with penalties for messing up including but not limited to prison time. We were working out of a temporary facility and not all of us in COMSEC could fit in the secure room. So, we were spread out in multiple offices. Myself and my direct supervisor shared a small office, while my NCOIC (manager) was in a different one.

He didn’t do anything unusual.

One day, I did what all civilized humans do at least once a day, and went to use the restroom. I came back, my supervisor said Sergeant Smith (I honestly don’t remember my her, NCOIC, name) was looking for you. So, I went to her office: Me: Yes ma’am, you wanted to see me? Her: Why weren’t you at your desk? Me: I was just using the restroom, ma’am.

He decided to give her what she asked for.

Her: You need to be at your desk at all times, and when you’re not, you need to let me know. Me: Yes ma’am! At the time besides email for computer communication, we were using Skype. It was common practice in that office to send quick messages to each other over Skype. So, I made sure to let her know every time I left my desk using Skype – just as she ordered me to.

The messages were pretty frequent.

Every bathroom break. Every drink from the water fountain. I even notified her I was leaving my desk to come talk to her after she told me to come talk to her. Every. Single. Time. I left my desk, she was notified. Me: Ma’am, I getting up from my desk to grab a form 16 from the printer.

She finally had enough.

Her: Why are you using a printer in a different room? Me: I’m not, but I have to leave my desk to retrieve it. That was the last straw. She had enough. She told me to stop telling her when I leave my desk except when I leave for lunch.

She got what she asked for and realized her mistake. It’s the perfect malicious compliance.

