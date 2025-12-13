Supervisor Showed Up For A Normal Shift At Steak N Shake, But He Ended Up Working Forty-Eight Hours Straight When His Colleagues Failed To Relieve Him

Everyone has at least one unbelievable workplace story, and this former Stake n Shake supervisor was no exception.

One uneventful Tuesday afternoon soon snowballed into a marathon shift stretching across 2 days when another supervisor failed to relieve him.

By the time help finally arrived, this herculean employee had done the work of an entire staff, all while barely staying upright.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Supervisor Handoff Around 17 years ago, I was an overnight supervisor at a Steak n Shake in Florida, making 9 bucks an hour to essentially supervise myself doing all positions in the kitchen at the same time, while our one server handled everything in the dining room. One of the policies of the store was that no supervisor or manager could leave until their relief manager showed up.

So when the supervisor found himself without a replacement, he seemingly had no choice.

I came to work on a Tuesday night for a shift that went from around 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. I did the normal thing, and my relief manager didn’t show up. So I just… stayed.

He thought it would only be temporary, but by the time the next day rolled around…

Breakfast shift came in, and I continued to operate in the capacity I was in. I’m 19 at the time and had some kind of sleep disorder that allowed me to run on very little sleep, so I just rolled with it. The breakfast manager never showed up, and the GM didn’t bother coming in that day.

Then the crazy shift only continued.

10 p.m. rolls around again, which would have been the start of my shift all over again, so I’m still stuck there. At this point, I have dragged a stool from the back room to the kitchen so I can rest my feet, but I am otherwise attentive and continue to process orders in a timely fashion. Shift #2 draws to a close. The GM was scheduled to come in for that morning and flaked on it. Now I’m on my second day straight being in this building, and no relief comes. We’re back to my shift again. I’m some weird combination of exhausted and livid.

So when someone finally does show up, they still have the audacity to complain.

8 a.m. rolls around again (for the third time), and my GM comes in as the breakfast relief manager. I can only imagine I looked horrible, but he somehow found it in him to complain that the sourdough bread wasn’t stocked. I told him it was stocked 2 days ago, clocked out, and slept in my car in the adjoining Walmart parking lot because I didn’t trust myself on the road. The rest of the week played out as normal.

His paycheck that week definitely raised some eyebrows, to say the least.

Cue later on in that week, the AGM pulls me into the back office to have a talk with me. She was going over payroll and was deeply confused as to how my 9-dollars-an-hour self out-earned everyone this week. I explained working 2 days straight will do that, and how I didn’t have a choice given the policy. To her credit, she wasn’t angry but astonished. It was a rather glorious paycheck to my teenaged self.

