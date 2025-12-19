December 19, 2025 at 8:55 am

Taco Bell Employee Reviewed Their Baja Blast Pie And It Wasn’t Pretty

by Matthew Gilligan

woman eating a pie

TikTok/@tmprettyy

Taco Bell is at it again!

And this time, the fast food chain is offering a Baja Blast Pie for customers who with an adventurous spirit.

The dessert is a knock-off of Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast drink and folks have taken to TikTok to share their thoughts about it.

woman eating a pie

TikTok/@tmprettyy

A Taco Bell worker named Cara gave it a shot and said, “It’s not bad…it’s terrible.”

She added that she gave it a 7 out of 10 rating.

woman eating a piece of pie

TikTok/@tmprettyy

Cara said the dessert didn’t exactly taste like Baja Blast and she had a hard time describing the pie.

She said she’s never had a key lime pie, but she thought it might taste like the Baja Blast Pie.

Cara said people should let the pie sit and they definitely shouldn’t eat it frozen.

woman eating a piece of pie

TikTok/@tmprettyy

Check out her video.

@tmprettyy

Baja blast pie #bajablastpie #tacobell #bajablast #moutaindewbajablast

♬ original sound – Cara

Another reviewer weighed in…

@kekahimoku

Baja Blast Pie! 🖤 @tacobell #review #tacobell #foryoupage #fyp #viral

♬ ♡ ᶫᵒᵛᵉᵧₒᵤ ♡ – SoBerBoi

And this TikTokker was not impressed…

@janibrooke_

It was as bad as it looks #fyp #tacobell #fypシ #fastfood #trending

♬ Cooking Mama – LHONTHAY SQUAD

TikTokkers shared their thoughts about this concoction.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 4.08.51 PM Taco Bell Employee Reviewed Their Baja Blast Pie And It Wasnt Pretty

Another viewer asked a question…

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 4.09.04 PM Taco Bell Employee Reviewed Their Baja Blast Pie And It Wasnt Pretty

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 28 at 4.14.51 PM Taco Bell Employee Reviewed Their Baja Blast Pie And It Wasnt Pretty

I’m still curious…

