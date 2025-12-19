Taco Bell Employee Reviewed Their Baja Blast Pie And It Wasn’t Pretty

Taco Bell is at it again!

And this time, the fast food chain is offering a Baja Blast Pie for customers who with an adventurous spirit.

The dessert is a knock-off of Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast drink and folks have taken to TikTok to share their thoughts about it.

A Taco Bell worker named Cara gave it a shot and said, “It’s not bad…it’s terrible.”

She added that she gave it a 7 out of 10 rating.

Cara said the dessert didn’t exactly taste like Baja Blast and she had a hard time describing the pie.

She said she’s never had a key lime pie, but she thought it might taste like the Baja Blast Pie.

Cara said people should let the pie sit and they definitely shouldn’t eat it frozen.

