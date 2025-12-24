Tech Support Politely Asked Customer To Submit A Ticket As Part Of The Process, But The Customer Flat Out Refused For No Reason

Some customers can be too unreasonable.

This tech support employee kindly asked his caller to file a ticket as part of the process of helping him through the issues. But the caller refused just because he didn’t want to.

Don’t care and won’t follow the current process. I was working with a large IT Service Desk company, and our account handled voice inbound calls. During this time, we received an update from one of our application support teams that, for any issues with site abc.com, callers should be directed to submit a self-service ticket. All tickets submitted this way would be treated as high priority, since there were known issues with the site at that time. Most of the calls regarding that issue complied with the updated process, except for one caller, let’s call him Ken. When he called about an issue on the abc.com site, I informed him of the updated process for reporting abc.com issues.

However, he flatly refused to follow it, saying he simply did not want to submit a ticket himself. His issue wasn’t that he was locked out or had a network problem, he just didn’t want to submit the ticket.

Ken then kept demanding that I either start a chat with him on Skype or give him my email so he could send screenshots of the issue. I refused because, according to our support guidelines, if we submitted the ticket on his behalf, it would be rejected, with a note directing the user to submit a self-service ticket. When Ken heard this, he didn’t care and insisted that I either escalate the ticket or connect him to my supervisor, claiming that “I was refusing to help him” and that this would negatively reflect on me.

In the end, I caved and escalated a ticket to support, noting that I had informed him about the process but that Ken had refused to comply and demanded that the Service Desk create the ticket.

On the bright side, this was before COVID, and we were onsite. Ken was very vocal and loud when I was upset or angry on the call. Our SDM heard me and asked why I was angry. I then explained what had happened during the call. The SDM contacted my team lead, asked for the ticket number, and sent an email to Ken’s manager about his behavior. After that, I’m not sure what happened to Ken.

