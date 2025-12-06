Teen Confronts Her Mom’s Boyfriend After He Leaves The Door Open And Their Cat Escapes, But He Laughs At Her Tears And Her Mom Takes His Side

Some people panic when a pet goes missing, but others act like it’s no big deal.

So, imagine realizing your cat slipped out because someone carelessly left the door open. You’re running through the streets in tears, convinced she’s gone for good, only to come home and find your mom’s boyfriend laughing like it’s all a joke. What would you do?

In the following story, one teenage girl finds herself in this predicament and decides to speak her mind. Here’s what happened.

AITA for yelling at my mom’s bf after they let my cat escape and then laughed when I was crying about it? My(17f) mom(50f) and her bf(50s m)went to put smth in the basement of our building (they’re doing some construction in the apartment) and left our door open for like 5 whole minutes. When they got back, my mom walked into my room and asked where the cat was and if I’d been watching her. I said no because I had no idea they had left or left the door open (because who does that???). We start desperately searching for her around the house. She’s not there.

The yard, not there. The hallway, not there. The basement, not there.

She feared the worst, but ended up finding the cat.

So we run outside to the street (big city so like a billion cars are speeding by.) We look everywhere, and the cat isn’t there. It’s been about 20 minutes by now. We went to look inside the house again, and after that, my mom went back out to the street. I was about to go with her, but I decided to check the other floors first. (Keep in mind that this whole time, my mom and I were sobbing.)

But at this point, I’ve basically accepted that my cat is probably ****. I got up about seven floors, and I was about to head back down when I heard a meow—my cat had climbed eight floors!! I found her under the stairs, carried her back down, and tried to calm down.

When she got back to the apartment, her mom’s boyfriend was on Instagram.

I get to my apartment. Knock on the door bc I don’t have my keys. My mom’s bf opens the door, and he has his phone in his other hand, open with Instagram reels.

He was scrolling through reels just chilling while my mom (and also me, but like that’s not relevant to their relationship) was hysterical, sobbing out on the street alone trying to find our cat. And he was watching reels. When she gets back, she starts holding and kissing the cat, and he starts laughing and was like, “OMG, you guys are so dramatic!! lol!!” When my cat could’ve ****, but he was okay, he told us we needed to learn to be chill and not worry like him.

Her mother wants her to apologize.

So I said, “Of course, you aren’t worried because you couldn’t give a **** whether the cat lived or ****.” My mom was like, “That was so rude. You can’t say stuff like that.” So, I said, “You know what’s rude? Scrolling through Instagram reels when someone’s cat could be ****. Which is what he was doing.”

My mom has lectured me 3 times and told me to apologize, and I said absolutely not.

And the worst part is that her mother blames her.

Also, to add, while we were searching (this was like after 15 minutes), I said something along the lines of, “We wouldn’t be having this problem if you guys weren’t stupid enough to leave the door open.” My mom is saying this was nobody’s fault (they left the door open, but I wasn’t watching the cat – which is ridiculous bc why would I be watching the cat if I don’t know the door is open), so I shouldn’t be mad. AITA?

