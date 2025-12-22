Teen Didn’t Finish Her Burger And Fries, So Her Self-Righteous Friend Called Her Terrible For Wasting Food

Everyone’s got that one friend who takes their principles a little too seriously.

For one teen, it all came crashing down when she didn’t finish her burger and fries and her self-righteous friend went off the deep end about food waste.

AITA for not finishing my meal when I was at the mall with friends? So, I (F16) was at the mall with a couple of friends, and we stopped at a fast-food place. I got a burger and fries combo, but I didn’t finish because I was full.

But in the eyes of her friend, this was a punishable offense.

Anyway, one of my friends did get really upset with me, though this isn’t my first time not finishing my food around this friend, so I get why she would be upset. She also has a strong moral compass when it comes to food waste, which is a very kind trait of hers. She just blew up at me this time and said I’m a selfish and bad person for not finishing my food or saving it for later. It hurt my feelings, but I understand where she’s coming from.

She feels bad, but doesn’t feel like there’s much she can really do about her appetite.

The thing is, I’m really not proud of it, but sometimes when it’s not buffet style and you can’t choose your portion sizes, I just get full. I also don’t take it home for later because the fries get soggy, and I don’t really want to lug it around — which maybe seems selfish. I don’t really know. AITA?

