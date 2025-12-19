Teen Matched Their Sister’s Effort After Years Of One-Sided Gift Giving, So Their Sister Threw A Fit And The Family Took Her Side

Holiday gift-giving traditions often end up revealing who’s been paying attention throughout the year and who hasn’t.

One teen grew tired of choosing thoughtful presents while receiving regifted makeup and old school supplies in return.

So when they refused to stop playing the mind games and got their sister a box of chocolates instead of the posters she wanted, Christmas got a lot more tense.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for getting my sister chocolate for Christmas after she hasn’t put any effort into my gifts? I (18NB) am getting my sister (15F) a chocolate box for Christmas this year because for years now she has not bothered with my gifts at all, Christmas or birthday.

It’s safe to say their sister puts 0 effort in any of her gift ideas.

Usually she gives me stuff she’s been gifted in the past like bath bombs or makeup, which I can’t use due to skin irritation. She is well aware of this, as I politely tell her when I open the presents.

What hurts even more is that their sister has all the resources to do better, but still chooses not to.

She doesn’t have a job and therefore no income, which she uses as an excuse, despite the fact our parents give her quite a bit of money to buy people gifts for Christmas and birthdays. Last Christmas, she got our stepsister the dress and book she had asked for, whereas I got an eyeshadow palette that I had seen her using the week prior and a notebook I had given her for school which she hadn’t used.

Their sister doesn’t seem to care that she hurts people’s feelings with her lack of effort.

I thanked her for it but later reminded her that I couldn’t use the makeup. She shrugged and said, “Well at least I got you something.” What upsets me the most is our dad has a whole thing about us getting gifts for relatives that have a lot of thought and meaning.

Especially considering they’ve always gone out of their way to get their sister good gifts.

I say us, but it seems this rule only applies to me. I get her the things she asks for every birthday and Christmas. I pay attention when she mentions wanting something in passing and make sure to get it for her when her birthday and Christmas come up. She doesn’t.

So this year, they finally decide to start matching their sister’s energy.

A few weeks ago, I did my Christmas shopping, and I knew she wanted two specific posters for her room, but decided because she has made little to no effort for me, I would get her a box of chocolates from Hotel Chocolat. I got a type of box she has said she likes in the past though, just because I didn’t want to be an utter jerk.

When they saw a chance to take a jab at their sister, they couldn’t resist.

This evening (the 22nd of December) we were having dinner, and my sister mentioned she was going out tomorrow to do last-minute Christmas shopping. I said, “Are you actually going to get me something you’ve never owned this year?” as a joke, which I realize I shouldn’t have.

This obviously sparked an argument.

She said, “What’s that supposed to mean?” and I mentioned how she never puts effort into any of my gifts where I always do. Then I said, “Well, as I always did,” which was a bit of a jerk move on my part. She asked me what I meant and kept demanding to know what I got her for Christmas despite me telling her it would ruin the surprise.

But they ended up telling anyway, which made their sister even madder.

Our dad chimed in and demanded to know what I got her, so I said, “A chocolate box from Hotel Chocolat.” She went off at me saying that she didn’t want a chocolate box, she wanted posters, and I responded, “You never bother with my gifts, why should I do the same?”

Now their dad is taking their sister’s side.

My dad is saying I need to go out tomorrow, and my sister is calling me selfish and ungrateful. I feel quite childish and have apologized to her, but she doesn’t care. I just want to know: AITA for getting her a chocolate box for Christmas?

They didn’t start the drama, but they were well on their way to ending it.

What did Reddit think?

Going all out for their sister’s gifts would only be enabling their sister’s bad behavior.

This commenter isn’t surprised the sister never owned up to her actions.

The sister has shown in the past that she doesn’t really care to get people thoughtful gifts.

It’s time for the parents to start doing some parenting.

Her family might have called them cruel, but all they really did was match the same energy they’d been receiving for years.

