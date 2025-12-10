Teen Wants To Celebrate Her Birthday At Her Favorite Hot Pot Restaurant, But Her Sister Wants To Go To A Different Restaurant That’s 40 Minutes Away

Birthdays are supposed to be about celebrating you, but sometimes, a family member finds a way to make it about them.

So, what would you do if your sister hated the restaurant you’ve chosen for your birthday dinner, even though it’s been your yearly tradition and favorite place for years? Would you change your plans to include her? Or would you pick what you want without feeling guilty?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this situation and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA If we went to a restaurant my sister hates for my birthday? I 17 (f) turn 18 on Tuesday. Every year for my birthday, for about 3 years now, we’ve gone to a local Hot Pot restaurant (like ramen). It’s pretty pricey but the amount of food is a lot, we only go once a year though because it is on the more expensive side. I absolutely love it, but my sister, on the other hand, does not. She barely eats anything every time we go, and honestly, I thought she was just not hungry or something, but she has now told me she really doesn’t like going there.

Her sister suggested another restaurant, but it’s too far.

I suggested another ramen place nearby, and she said no to that as well. Her suggestion was a restaurant about 40 mins away, and while I like her suggestion (we’ve been there before), I really don’t want to go 40 mins for food. I feel bad if we go to the restaurant, especially with her, because I know she won’t really eat it, and that’s a waste of money. The restaurant does have a grill option as well, but it’s extra per person (I wouldn’t use it since I don’t eat meat), so I feel like that’s a bit ridiculous to add on. And there’s a “buffet” (literally just fries, chicken nuggets, and a dessert) AITA?

Eek! This is a tough situation to be in.

Let’s see what advice the people at Reddit have to offer.

This person doesn’t agree with doing that.

According to this comment, it’s her birthday, so she should go where she wants.

For this reader, she and her sister did this on purpose to each other.

Simple advice.

Her sister is too picky.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.