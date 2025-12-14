Teenage Boy Insults His Parents At His Sister’s Funeral, So His Grandparents Kick Him Out And Try To Convince Him To Apologize

Imagine growing up with your parents and your sister, but your sister is the golden child. If you felt ignored to the point where you actually moved in with your grandparents to get away from the situation, would you change your feelings if your sister died? Would you be happy if you suddenly had your parents’ full attention, or would you be more resentful than ever?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this sad situation, and he does not appreciate suddenly having his parents’ attention. In fact, he said something that made the situation even worse.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my parents I’m not a band aid for their grief and they can’t slot me into the wanted place just because their favorite child is dead at my sister’s funeral? My 16 year old sister died a month ago. We weren’t close, because of our parents and how they favored her and turned her into someone unlikable. My maternal grandparents, who took me in a year ago because my parents were straight up ignoring my existence at that point, told me I (18M) had to go to the funeral 1) because she’s my sister and 2) because I needed to support my parents in their grief. I went reluctantly and mostly out of respect for my grandparents because they did take me in and got me away from my parents house.

He immediately noticed that his parents were treating him differently.

When we got there my parents were acting so different toward me. They had stopped paying any attention to me when I was 7 or 8 years old and a year ago they told me they were disgusted by me and ashamed to call me their son because I wouldn’t give my sister the love and attention she deserved. So the attention from them was not pleasant and had been completely unexpected. There was a mini-fight before the service because I refused to sit with them. My grandparents attempted to push me into it but I ignored them.

He did not appreciate his parents’ unexpected affection.

Once the service was over my parents were trying to cling onto me and hug me and I haven’t been hugged by them in 10 or more years. It frustrated me and I told them to stop and tried to shake them off. My grandparents were telling me to calm down and my parents said they needed me and we all needed to grieve my sister together. I told them i wasn’t a band aid for their grief now that she’s gone and I said they didn’t get to slot me into the wanted child place just because their favorite child is dead. I told them I never should have come and I didn’t want their fake BS.

He ended up having to move.

My grandparents lost their mind with me and kicked me out for saying what I did. My paternal grandparents, who live in another state, offered to let me move in with them so I made my way to them. I hadn’t graduated yet but that got messed up in the process so I’m not finishing high school like I was supposed to. But I did get closer to grandparents who not only saw how badly I had been treated before but spoke up and were pushed out for saying anything to my parents.

He isn’t sure if he was wrong for what he said or not.

There have been lots of calls and texts from my maternal grandparents so I had to block them like I had my parents when I first moved in with them. But they want me to be ashamed of my words at the funeral and want me to apologize and make peace and forgive my parents and make up for my evil ways (their way to describe it) at the funeral. My paternal grandparents said my maternal ones always coddled and babied mom and it was no surprise they’d do it even now. But AITA for what I said?

His words were harsh especially considering his parents were grieving his sister’s death. But that doesn’t mean his feelings aren’t valid.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He really shouldn’t blow off graduating from high school.

Here’s another suggestion to try to find a way to graduate high school.

No matter what it takes, he needs to get his diploma.

He doesn’t have to have a relationship with his family if he doesn’t want to.

His words were harsh, but they deserved it.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.