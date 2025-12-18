Teenage Dad Needs A Babysitter So He Can Go To A Construction Job, But His Sister Is Mad That He Didn’t Ask Her To Babysit

Imagine being offered a great side job and urgently needing a babysitter. If your sister were right there, would you ask her to babysit, or, if she had never seemed interested in babysitting before, would you assume she wouldn’t want to babysit this time?

In this story, one young dad is in this exact situation, and he assumes his sister wouldn’t want to babysit.

That led to an argument and a lot of family drama.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my sister I don’t trust her to watch my son? I’m a 19 year old man with a 3mo old son. His mother surrendered her rights and is no longer in the picture. I work 4am-12pm at a gas station and I raise my son, that’s what I do these days. Only one of my friends still speaks to me and hangs out with me. I live at home with my parents and sister (21) and pay a small rent each month. I can’t afford to move out with the baby. My parents help me when they can.

My sister doesn’t like my son, she once told me she thinks he’s an annoyance and hinderance. If he cries she complains. If there’s baby clothes in the laundry she complains. Basically the baby exists and that ticks her off. I’m not perfect but I’m trying my best to be a good dad. My sister has never offered to help with the baby beyond holding him briefly and she hasn’t done that more than about four or five times since he was born.

The other day my friend called and offered me a really great opportunity for some side-work. He works construction and they needed an extra guy for some installation work. Four hours and I’d get $400.00. I jumped at it, any extra money can only help. I started trying to find a babysitter. My sister was hanging out in the living room while I walked around the house on the phone. I managed to find a sitter who said she didn’t want to be paid and went to get the baby ready.

My sister asked me why I didn’t ask her when she was sitting right there. I told her I didn’t think she’d want to since she’d never offered to help before. She told me it was different, this was for work and not just me wanting to sleep or whatever, and he was about to go down for his nap and he’s pretty easy when first wakes up, she told me it wouldn’t be a problem.

I asked her why she didn’t say something between phone calls. And she said she didn’t think she needed too because we’re family and family asks each other for help. I reminded her of all the times she’d complained about the baby and me and called him names and told me she waited he’d never been born and asked her why she thought I’d ever trust her with my son.

She started crying and told me that wasn’t fair and I needed to remember that the whole house was dealing with a baby and she was just having a hard time adjusting but she’d never do anything to hurt him. I told her she should have spoken to me about her feelings instead of acting like a child, took my son and left. When I got home both my parents set in on me because my sister told them I’d accused her of bad intentions to the baby. AITA for being honest when my sister offered to babysit?

