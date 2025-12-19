Teenage Girl Is Frustrated By All The Noise In Her Home, But She Knows Her Mother Will Be Offended If She Complains

Imagine being a teenager who is busy with schoolwork, but when you try to study, there’s so much noise in your home that you can’t concentrate.

Would you find another quiet place to study, like the library, or would you try to talk to your family about the issue with the noise to find a solution?

In this story, one teenage girl is very stressed out by the noise in her home, and she’s not sure what she can do about it.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTAH if I told my mother that her volume levels are too loud, knowing that she takes that to offence 17f Honestly guys I’ve reached my limit. My siblings are so loud on their games literally screaming at the game console it’s infuriating. I cannot study and have to leave the house EVERY DAY. Sometimes from 5am and I get home at 8pm just to avoid them.

Her siblings aren’t the only problem.

My mother on the other hand is constantly screaming for my name, literally every second. It’s always something. I can never ignore her and always have to respond but it’s so bad. I find myself repeating myself every second.

She hates the yelling.

She also gets mad so quick so I have to deal with her yelling towards me. Whenever I say “you’re shouting at me” she gets even louder because she takes that to offence. I would say I’m more overstimulated than the average person.

This sounds like a really chaotic and stressful environment especially for someone who admits to being easily overstimulated.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

She really needs to talk to her mom.

This person can sympathize with the situation.

This is a good idea!

Here’s another suggestion.

I was wondering this too.

Some noise cancelling headphones might help.

