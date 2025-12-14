Teenage Girl Loathes It When Her Stepdad Calls Her His Soul Daughter, But When They Went To Therapy, The Therapist Took His Side

Imagine living with your mom and your stepdad, and they’re so in love that they are incredibly dismissive of your biological father, who passed away when you were a child. In fact, they don’t think he’s important at all. Would you choose to think of your stepdad at your new dad, or would you resent him for trying to replace your dad?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and she is growing very resentful of her stepdad and her mom. Even therapy doesn’t seem to be helping.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking my mom’s husband to stop calling me his soul daughter and telling him my dad was meant to be my dad not him? My dad died when I (16f) was 6. Two years later my mom met “Jeremy” and the two of them fell hard and fast for each other. They’ve become very spiritual together and they talk about how they were always meant to be together and find each other, how their hearts are one and they’re each other’s true love and soul mate. My mom has said Jeremy was always supposed to be her happily ever after. Jeremy feels the same about mom.

Her stepdad sounds a little wacky.

But he doesn’t just see mom that way. He sees me as his “soul daughter” and he calls me that frequently. He’s said he knows it’s crazy but he feels as though he was always meant to be my dad. He talks about how mother earth gave him not only a wife but a child as well and how he’s so glad the universe saw him worthy to be a dad. It has always bothered me.

She doesn’t feel the same way about her stepdad as he does about her.

I know they’re happy. I know my mom sees my dad as nothing more than a stepping stone to Jeremy. As a way for the two of them to raise a child together. But I have never seen it that way and I have never been close to Jeremy which is something that has upset them. Especially when I push Jeremy out of parenting stuff. Because I do that all the time. If I’m asked to speak to my parents about something I always make a point of telling mom I need to talk to her and while she and Jeremy try to insist I should talk to them both I don’t allow it. That’s when Jeremy and my mom really focus on the meant to be part of everything and it makes me so uncomfortable but in the past when I expressed that they weren’t paying enough attention to really hear me. Usually they’re so caught up in these beliefs.

She refused to participate in her mom and stepdad’s wedding garden idea.

I was 12 when they got married officially but they called each other husband and wife before then. The wedding was a mess and I know that’s when they started thinking about all of us needing therapy. Because they felt their day was ruined by my refusal to participate in the wedding. They had this whole thing planned where they were going to use earth to express their love for each other and then plant a family garden where we each plant ourselves into that earth and express how we were a soul family or whatever they were talking about. I didn’t plant a thing and I said nothing.

It did hurt my mom but it hurt Jeremy more and she told me that. She said he believed so strongly that I was meant to be his daughter and my outright rejection was difficult when he knew I loved her at least.

This family definitely needs therapy.

We officially started therapy a month ago. It was a long time coming but they wanted to find a spiritual nature-based therapist who understood their beliefs. They and the therapist spent the first session talking about the beliefs they share. Then it moved onto the problems they have with me not embracing Jeremy or the family we have.

She made it clear how she feels about her dad.

Our second last session I got to speak and I said exactly how much I hate Jeremy calling me his soul daughter and saying we were meant to be father and daughter. I said how much it sucks to realize mom only sees my dad as a stepping stone to her true love without any consideration for me, the child she had with my dad. And I hammered home the point that I am dad’s daughter. He was and always will be my dad, not Jeremy. That they can wish it away all they like but it won’t work. And I won’t forget dad or act like he was some discardable part of the story they want to tell.

Her dad and stepmom still seem to be dismissive of how she feels.

The therapist asked me what it would take for me to accept Jeremy. And I said I won’t ever accept him like they want. But if he’d like to be someone I care for some day, then he needs to stop calling me his soul daughter and he needs to accept I was meant to be dad’s daughter, not his and stop saying otherwise. The last session we had was them talking about how they felt about what I said. And basically mom said I was dismissing their beliefs. And Jeremy said he feels so hurt that I won’t embrace the soul daughter stuff and look at it as a bad thing. He said he’s never had someone twist loving actions to make them negative like I did.

I can’t believe the therapist sided with her mom and stepdad!

Then the therapist asked me if that’s what I wanted. I said I wanted them to finally understand how I feel and to listen to what I have been saying for years. I said if that hurts their feelings then I could live with it. All three told me I had chosen to speak in a very hateful way and I didn’t need to disrespect their beliefs like I did. AITA?

Her mom and stepdad sound wacky, like, really wacky. The more they dismiss her biological father, the more she’ll resent them. I wonder if she could go live with a grandparent or something.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her stepdad can have whatever feelings he wants, but she doesn’t have to feel the same way. Pushing those feelings on her is the problem.

This person insults the therapist.

Another person doesn’t take this therapist seriously.

They really do sound kind of cultish.

The sooner she can move out, the better.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.