Teenage Girl Worked At A Coffee Shop Where She Had To Deal With Angry Customers, So She And Her Coworkers Pretended To Fire Each Other

You can’t please everybody, especially when you’re working in a coffee shop.

What would you do if an angry customer kept complaining about how you did your job?

This teenage girl dealt with several angry customers in the coffee shop she was working at.

With a coworker, they staged fake “firings” to teach customers a lesson.

Was this a mean prank? Read the full story below.

AITA for pretending to get fired when customers get a temper with me? I am a high schooler with a weekend job at a coffee shop. My coworkers who work weekends are: James – the owner’s son. He goes to my school. He’s a shift manager, but it’s not a real formal thing. He’s a friendly guy. Danielle – a college student who sometimes works weekends, too.

This teenage girl noticed how some customers can get really enraged about the smallest things.

Sometimes, customers will come in and just be angry about such little stuff. Like literally blow up about nothing. I don’t know if they’re in a bad mood already and looking for someone to take it out on or what, but it’s a lot. Like how sad do you have to be to be a grown-up man taking your anger out on high school and college kids.

So, James and I were joking about having a little fun with them and, hopefully, getting them off our backs.

James acted like he fired her on the spot.

One day, I was at work and some guy was having a temper about how we don’t make the coffee hot enough. I couldn’t do a thing about it because I gave it to him right out of the machine. James came in and was like, “Sir, is there a problem here?” The guy started ranting at him too. So James was just like, “[My name], this is unacceptable. You’re fired.”

The angry customer suddenly changed his mind and told him it was not a big deal.

I started acting really sad, like, “No, please don’t fire me. My family needs the money. I need this job. Pleaseeee.” He played up being a hard jerk, telling me to take off my apron and leave. The angry guy started to backtrack, like: “It isn’t that big of a problem. You don’t need to fire her over it. I didn’t mean it.” James was like, “No, we pride ourselves on the best customer service.”

They were just acting, and they did it a lot of times.

Of course, after all that drama I still had my job. We were just acting. We’ve done it a couple of times. Whenever a customer loses their temper at Danielle or me, James will storm in and “fire” us. Almost every time, the person who had come in angry apologizes and says that they didn’t mean it. It’s kind of satisfying, making people realize their actions might actually have consequences.

Some of their friends in school mentioned how it was a mean prank to customers.

Anyway, I was telling my friends from school about this, and a few of them thought it was a mean prank. They said it’s mean to let someone go away thinking they’d gotten someone who desperately needs the money fired. AITA for this joke?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and straightforward.

This person thinks it’s hilarious.

People are impressed.

Deal with it like a professional, advises this person.

Finally, this user makes a valid point.

The customer is NOT always right.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.