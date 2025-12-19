Teenager Said He Wouldn’t Accept Any Other Gifts Besides A PS5 For Christmas, So His Parents Turned His Ultimatum Into A Real-World Lesson

Growing up means learning to accept that you can’t always get what you want, even at Christmas time.

One teen insisted he’d accept no other presents besides a PS5, which set the stage was set for a harsh wake-up call.

So come Christmas day, this teen never expected that he’d wake up to barely any gifts under the tree.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for being upset about my lack of Christmas gifts? I (17M) wanted a PS5. I repeatedly told my parents I wanted a PS5. My mom said they were hard to come by and asked what else I’d like.

This teen wasn’t interested in compromising at all.

I said nothing — if I couldn’t get a PS5, then don’t bother with anything else. That’s the only thing I wanted. I may have been a little too insistent about it.

So when the day came, this teen was let down hard.

Come Christmas morning there’s nothing for me but my favorite candy and a winter coat. I didn’t understand and asked why I only got candy and a coat.

His parents reminded him they had only followed his wishes.

My dad said I told them I didn’t want anything else if they couldn’t get me a PS5, so they didn’t get me anything except the coat because I need it, and my mom added the candy. I got upset and asked why they wouldn’t have at least tried to get me something I might want.

His dad grew increasingly fed-up with his attitude.

My dad said because I was becoming a spoiled brat. I disagreed, but my dad said I obviously don’t hear how I talk to people. He said that I’m coming across more and more bratty and that I’m not owed anything. Lots of people wanted PS5s or Xboxes, and a lot of them didn’t get it. He said he could understand being mildly disappointed in not getting what I wanted, but the bratty, entitled attitude had to stop.

But this teen couldn’t get over the injustice of it all.

I told my dad he was being a jerk to me, and I was just disappointed they didn’t get me anything good. He said he didn’t care if I was disappointed; he was disappointed in me for how materialistic I was being. AITA?

This teen may have taken his disappointment a little too far.

Did Redditors agree?

This commenter challenges this teenager’s perception that was seemingly clouded by his disappointment.

This teen said he didn’t want any gifts, so that’s exactly what his parents did.

This teen did get a gift that day: a tough lesson about how the real world works.

This teen really ought to start acting his age before he can expect any more grown-up presents.

This teen thought he was proving a point, but his tantrum only proved his parents right.

Maybe next Christmas, he’ll learn to have a little more gratitude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.