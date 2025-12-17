Teen’s Comfort Plush Meant Everything To Her, So When Her Dad Mocked It, She Lost Her Cool And Started A Huge Fight

What seems silly to one person can mean the world to someone else.

When one teen’s dad thought it’d be funny to mess with her favorite plushie, this teen wasn’t laughing.

But after sticking up for herself, now she’s suddenly being punished for being “disrespectful.”

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for yelling at my dad when he joked around giving the plush my boyfriend gave me to my dog? I (16F) have a plushie of a dino. I use this plush for everything — comfort, sleep, etc. It makes me feel happy and safe when my boyfriend isn’t around.

My dad decided to take said plush and pretend to give it to my dog, Ellie. In response, I yelled at him, saying, “Don’t you freaking dare!”

This made tensions even higher between them.

He proceeded to get mad at me and stormed off. My mom also told me to apologize when I don’t think I’m in the wrong.

I’m so ticked that I’m somehow the one in the wrong when they know my boyfriend gave me that plushie and it’s special to me. AITA?

He started it, but she sure finished it.

What did Reddit think of all this?

Her dad should really know better for being a grown adult.

A grown man definitely shouldn’t be behaving this way.

Her dad sort of deserved to get yelled at.

It’s time to just buckle down and find a way to survive the last few years of living at home.

Ultimately, what looked like teenage attitude was actually a lesson in boundaries.

