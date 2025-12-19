The Baby Spit-Up Challenge On TikTok Is Equal Parts Hilarious And Disgusting

TikTok trends come and go, and some of them can get pretty weird.

One that is really popular right now is a blend of weird, gross, hilarious, and maybe just kind of cute at the same time.

The trend is pretty simple. One person in a couple is sitting down, minding their own business, and the other comes up to them and lays their head on their shoulder or chest.

In this example of it, the TikToker captions the video by saying, “Trying to see if he’s ready for a baby.”

After a moment, she opens her mouth and spits out a bunch of what I assume is milk all over his shirt. When she does it, she laughs out loud.

It is funny because babies often spit up like this in the grossest of ways (but at least when babies do it, it is kind of cute).

Wow, what will people come up with next.

Every video of this is different, and the important thing is how the other person reacts. In this case, the guy just looks down with disgust at what happened. He doesn’t freak out or anything, which many people will say is a good sign that he is ready to be a parent.

Even when babies do it, lots of people freak out a bit.

Then he calmly gets up and changes his shirt while she is laughing about it. She does put in the video description, “He hates me I guess.”

While funny, I hope my wife never does this to me. What a mess!

It is pretty harmless and funny, though, as far as TikTok trends go.

Watch this video below and see what you think of it for yourself.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it as well.

