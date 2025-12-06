The Internet Used To Be Very Small And Only Used By Nerds And Other Unpopular Groups, But That Has Changed, And Maybe Not For The Better

If you are of a certain age, you remember a time before the internet was around, or at least before it was very popular.

For many people, the first couple of decades of the internet were its peak since it was still filled with outsiders rather than mainstream, like it is today.

That is how this TikToker feels, as he explains in his video, which begins with him saying, “I think a big reason, among others, that the internet sucks, and influencers suck, nowadays, is that we have let popular kids ruin the internet.”

I don’t know if I would go that far, but let’s hear him out.

He goes on to say, “If you look at the internet and influencers like 10-15 years ago, it was people who existed more on the fringe of your everyday society.”

The Internet has changed a lot over the years, no doubt about that.

Then he says, “As a result, I think the people who were using the internet were more open to and interested in niche populations, diverse points of view, and different ways of existing, and that’s why you wouldn’t necessarily see Asian representation in Hollywood or on TV, but the most subscribed person on YouTube was Nikka Hikka.”

Yeah, I can see where he is coming from. Though I’m sure people 10-15 years ago would say that it was ruined by then, and it was only good in the 1990s, too. People tend to romanticize things from their youth.

He wraps up the video by saying, “I think that has literally made the internet worse, and more boring, and less creative.”

One great thing about the internet is that anyone can add to it. If you don’t like the current popular trends, don’t follow them, or make your own.

There is no reason to gatekeep the internet; it’s not like there is a limited amount of room for content.

Watch the full video for yourself and see what you think.

The people in the comments seem to agree with him.

This person is pointing out that a popular TikToker is not their favorite.

Maybe the internet isn’t ruined at all? Just stay on the parts of it that you enjoy.

Lots of people feel this way.

The internet is still a pretty cool place.

