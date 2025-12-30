The Neighbor Was Always Talking Loudly On Speakerphone, So When She Overheard Her Talking About A Private Itching Issue, She Bought Her Some Feminine Products And Left A Note

When you live in an apartment, sometimes you are going to hear your neighbors, but when a particular neighbor is constantly loud, it can get really annoying.

What would you do if you had a neighbor who was always on speaker phone and talking extremely loudly?

That is the situation the woman in this story was in, so when she overheard her neighbor talking about feminine issues on the phone, she bought her some hygiene products and gifted them to her, and now the neighbor is nice and quiet.

Petty grocery shopping? While in college, I had the loudest neighbor.

Some people are just too loud.

And our walls weren’t even particularly thin, I never heard any other neighbors. She exclusively took all her calls on speaker phone and shouted everything she said. (She also played the recorder…are there seriously college classes teaching the recorder?!)

This would get old very quickly.

To say that she drove me absolutely insane was an understatement. One day I overheard her on the phone with her mother, absolutely losing it because her private parts were super itchy, asking for advice for relief and whether or not she needed to go see her doctor.

Wow, this is too funny.

As luck would have it, I was getting ready to go grocery shopping when I overheard all this and decided to pick her up some Vagisil. Left a note that says “hope this helps! Also, you may want to stop taking all your calls on speakerphone.”

Problem solved!

Apparently, that was all it took for her to find her indoor voice. I never heard another word out of her! Alexandria, if you’re reading this I hope it was nothing serious.

Sometimes it is a funny little act of kindness (or revenge) that can solve a problem.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think of this story.

Ok, gross.

LOL. That’s just mean.

Yup, the best kind of revenge.

Yeah, this commenter is likely correct.

Who knew?

Embarrassment is a powerful tool.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.