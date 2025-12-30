The New Wicked Movie Is Incredibly Popular, But The Hottest Wicked Item Is The $50 Popcorn Bucket From Regal Theaters

Everyone seems to love the new Wicked movie, but what many people love even more is the promotional popcorn bucket from Regal Theaters.

It is a really cool-looking keepsake that people are going crazy for.

Someone took a video of their bucket and posted it to TikTok with the caption, “Regal’s Wicked: For Good popcorn bucket is one of my faves they’ve ever had.”

The video shows the popcorn bucket, which is really like a music box, and it is playing the ‘For Good’ song from the bucket itself.

The two characters are even dancing.

Wow, that is a fun popcorn bucket.

In the description of the video, the TikToker wrote, “Also, the movie was a 10/10 (from somebody that’s a Broadway fanatic but honestly doesn’t love Act 2 of the play.)

That is high praise, and for good reason. The movie was excellent.

The only downside of this item is that it doesn’t seem very big for a popcorn bucket. I hope it comes with refills.

Either way, the movie is a ton of fun, and these types of promotional buckets are something you can keep forever.

Check out the full video below and see if you love it.

Would you buy one? I have heard they are a bit on the pricy side.

@glitteryghoulie Also the movie was a 10/10 (from somebody that’s a broadway fanatic but honestly doesn’t love Act 2 of the play) #wicked ♬ original sound – glitteryghoulie

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about the video as well.

This person doesn’t like the colors, but she should know that in the play, they do wear blue.

Wow, $50? That is too much.

Here is someone who would prefer the promotional bucket from AMC Theaters.

Movie theaters must be making a mint on these things.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁