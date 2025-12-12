The Popular ‘Flip The Camera’ Trend On TikTok Is Getting Out Of Hand. Learn More About It Here.

TikTok trends can be lots of fun, and for the most part, they are pretty harmless.

The ‘Flip the Camera’ trend that is popular right now, however, can be downright mean. This TikToker explains what it is and why it needs to stop.

His quick video begins with him saying, “The flip the camera trend has to be stopped.” And he has the caption, “The flip the camera trend explained” on the screen.

He continues, “So, there’s a trend where people are going up to random strangers, and getting those strangers to hold their phone like this.”

He shows that the front of the phone is facing the person doing the recording.

He goes on, “Now the reason they want them to hold the phone like this is so the back camera is facing the person recording.”

Simple enough.

Then he talks about the problem. “And during the video, the people they are recording will flip the camera to make it show the person that is recording the video. Now the point of them doing this is to sort of make fun of the person recording the video because in all these videos, people online flame the person recording.”

That is mean and immature.

He ends the video by saying, “And that’s why the flip the camera trend has to be stopped.”

What a stupid thing to do. The person holding the phone is doing them a favor, and this is how they repay them?

I would be pretty upset if it happened to me.

Though honestly, some of the videos of people are actually cute.

Watch the full video for yourself and see what you think.

Everyone in the comments seems to hate the trend too.

This person has a perfect idea.

Yup, this is how people should react.

Yeah, just walk away with it.

Why can’t people just be nice?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.