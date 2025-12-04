Theatre Patron Held The Theater Door For His Friends, But A Random Guy Assumed He Was A Valet Attendant And Handed Him His Car Keys To Park His Car

Some outfits can give people a completely wrong idea.

This young man dressed up for a night at the movies, only to be mistaken for the theater’s valet.

A stranger approached him, tossed him the car keys, and walked off without hesitation.

Read the full story below and see what happens next.

Brand new here, but I’ve got a story about the day I became a valet parking attendant. The setting is a brand new movie theater that had opened up in my hometown in the summer of 2006, my graduating year. My friends and I would go down and frequent the place quite often. One night, in particular, we had a decent group of people go down. We decided to get all dressed up with our girlfriends.

This young man held up the door for his friends.

I was wearing a button-down shirt, some slacks, and a super cool-looking leather trench coat. I thought it was cool at the time, but couldn’t have been more wrong. We got down there and walked up to the front door. Since I was the first to get there, I held the door for my girl and our friends.

A guy walked in and gave him his car keys, asking him to park his car.

Suddenly, this guy pulled up super fast in his car. He got out and walked up to the door, handing me his car keys. He said, “I’ll tip ya when the movie is done.” He headed in. I was left stunned.

He drove the guy’s car with his best friend.

My best friend at the time came running back out, giddy at the whole event. I looked at him and asked, “Wanna go for a ride?”. Mind you, I didn’t even have a license at this point. But I had driven before.

But, unfortunately, he didn’t get a tip from the guy.

We took it out for a spin in the back parking lot. We parked the car near the theater and headed inside to leave the keys with guest services. Needless to say, I didn’t get a tip. But I got a fun story out of it.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Lol. Here’s a petty revenge idea.

Yes, indeed!

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, I think I found my calling, says this one.

Sometimes, dressing up has consequences.

