Employer Pays Them Next To Nothing, But They Expect Donations At Every Turn For The Boss’ Birthday And Christmas Gift

Having a good morale at work is vital, but forcing it ruins any solidarity immediately.

What would you do if your workplace constantly expected you to chip in monetarily for various things? One person recently vented about exactly this on Reddit.

Here are the details…

Workplace wont stop asking for money Anyone else donation fatigued? I am constantly being asked for money at work.

The “sunshine fund” for flowers etc. for people in our office who are sick, have a big life event etc. We are automatically assigned someone’s birthday and expected to decorate and bring in a birthday dessert for that person (enough for 25 people).

And then we are also expected to chip in a couple dollars for ordering out persons birthday meal (again for 25 people, so about twice a month on average). We were asked for money for a boss’s day gift. This week we were asked for money for the boss’s birthday AND Christmas gift. I had to sign a form answering whether or not I would donate via payroll deduction to the nonprofit that I work for. Simply declining was not an option, they also ask multiple times a year for additional donations to the nonprofit.

For example, we just were asked in October to donate money to purchase a raffle item that was used to raise more money for the place I work. For Christmas events, we are doing a secret Santa, 2 different potlucks where we are all expected to bring something, and another $15 white elephant gift exchange. This doesn’t even start with employees bringing in their children’s, nieces, nephews, and third removed cousins school fundraisers.

I go to work because I have to make money to survive, and am barely doing that as is. I’m not trying to give away my whole paycheck to everyone and their mother every time someone stubs their toe or turns 53. I work in healthcare where just about everyone is seriously underpaid. The requests feel tone deaf to our current economy.

Good intention, terrible execution. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

The spirit of giving should never be mandatory.

