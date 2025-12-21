Their Friends Insisted On Coming Along To Make Their Wedding A Double Wedding, But The Other Couple Was Absolutely Miserable The Entire Time

Getting married and going on a honeymoon should be a wonderful event, but some couples just don’t know how to enjoy themselves.

What would you do if you were part of a double wedding, but the other couple was absolutely miserable the entire time?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, so they just distanced themselves and had the time of their life while the other couple hated the experience.

Double wedding disaster- friends ruined their wedding but not ours! I (38M) have been married to Mike (35M) for three years, together for twelve years.

They sound like great guys.

We are very quiet, nerdy, nature-loving guys, not into flashy displays or drama at all. It was the tail end of the pandemic, and since the borders were partially open, we decided to road trip to Gibraltar and elope.

At least the pandemic was good for some things.

The pandemic was a great excuse not to invite anyone to our wedding and just do what we wanted. When we told our friends Di (45F) and Anne (60F) what we were doing, they decided on the spot that we were going to have a double wedding and immediately started taking over, suggesting a bunch of trashy, expensive things we didn’t want.

Well, this sounds entertaining.

This is the story of how they attempted to ruin our wedding and only ruined theirs. We initially decided that we’d get a rental car together and split it four ways, with Mike and Di splitting the driving. A month before the wedding, Di and Anne decided it’d be cheaper to take the train—well, six trains actually—across three countries.

Oh, now it makes sense why they didn’t want to drive.

I immediately said no, and it turned out Di didn’t even have her driver’s license and had been driving illegally for years! Mike offered to do all the driving if they split the rental car with us. They declined because it was too expensive and took the train instead.

Yeah, this would be a mess.

Obviously, it went terribly for them. Trains were canceled, tickets were lost, and they missed out on an entire night in Gibraltar because they were stuck at a random train station in the Spanish countryside. Mike and I had a wonderful road trip and spent a magical night in an Airbnb in Cartagena on the way. Their train tickets cost more than half of the rental car.

An AirBnB would be lovely.

We initially agreed to get a really fancy Airbnb in Gibraltar with a hot tub and all that stuff. Split four ways, we could get something really nice. Well, Anne decided she wanted a “real hotel” and pulled out of the Airbnb plan.

Let them do their own thing.

I found a gorgeous little one-bedroom place for us, with a hot tub and a view of the sea. Di and Anne “forgot” to book a real hotel and ended up in an awful place by the port, like a place for merchant sailors to crash while they’re in port.

This really does sound awful.

It was on a busy roundabout opposite Burger King. There was no bath, no balcony, and it was very basic. It was more expensive than our lovely place. They got no sleep because of the drunk sailors and traffic noise. They didn’t even get any towels provided. The night before the wedding, we met for dinner. They’d barely been in Gibraltar for two hours, whereas we’d been relaxing since the day before. At dinner, things were tense, but Di was really trying.

Well, this sounds nice at least.

At some point, she signaled to the restaurant host, and the lady came over with a super fancy VIP bucket with champagne on ice. She popped the cork and gave it to Di, who handed it to Anne, saying, “just like the one I gave you in New York, baby.” It was clearly supposed to be a romantic moment. Anne refused the cork, and we all smiled nervously to try and smooth things over. The host poured two glasses of the champagne and gave the glasses to Di and Anne.

Wow, that’s just rude.

Anne took a sip and immediately spat it out, announcing loudly, “it’s corked!” We all tried the champagne and told her it was delicious (Mike and I don’t really drink, but we know what champagne tastes like). Anne insisted the champagne was corked and loudly announced they wouldn’t be paying for it.

Yes, of course the host was upset.

The host was mad, and I understood why when she told us it was a £750 bottle. She threatened to call the police, so Di sheepishly paid for it. Anne sulked the rest of the night. I was so embarrassed, and our whole evening was spoiled. When we got back to our Airbnb to take a bubble bath and eat Jaffa cakes, I told Mike there was no way I was going to allow them to ruin another minute of our trip, but if they wanted to ruin theirs, that wasn’t my problem.

At least the wedding was nice.

The actual weddings went off okay, apart from the fact they were still drunk from the night before. The registry office was nice, and I married the man of my dreams. Afterwards, we bought them brunch (to soak up the booze) and faithfully walked them around the park, taking lovely photos of them.

Was this done intentionally?

Di had her finger over the lens of every picture she took of us. When we were done, they suggested we all go to the pub and get wasted, as if. We dropped them off at the pub and went our separate ways. I was honest and just told them, “I want to be alone with my husband.” They couldn’t really argue with that.

Now what?

The wedding dinner. Mike, Di, and I all had fairly casual preferences for a restaurant for the wedding dinner, but Anne insisted on a fine dining fish restaurant that didn’t even serve dessert.

They need to go their separate ways.

I outright refused (I don’t eat fish at all), and Anne was insisting on the fish restaurant, so we decided not to meet up. Anne also tried to convince us to chip in £200 for a custom wedding cake to get delivered to the restaurant, but we said hell no.

Now this sounds delicious.

Mike and I went to the best steakhouse in Gibraltar; I had a 1.2-kilo steak and an amazing cheesecake for dessert. We had a lovely time and the wait staff went out if their way to spoil us.

Oh boy, now what?

Around 8 pm, they messaged us, “whr r u?” and we ignored the message. As it turned out, Anne forgot to make reservations, and the fish restaurant was fully booked, but they couldn’t leave and go somewhere else, because they had to wait for the cake to be delivered. They ended up taking the cake back to their hotel and eating it with their credit cards because they didn’t even have cutlery and plates in their room.

This does not sound like a good time.

They got hammered that night on supermarket vodka. Mike and I had the perfect evening. We got a taxi home, smoked on our balcony, watched the stars, and kissed for hours.

What a lovely day.

The next day, Mike and I set out for a day of hiking in the UNESCO World Heritage Site national park. It was the best day ever! Mike got robbed and bitten by a monkey, which was hilarious. We ate a full English breakfast in the sky restaurant and explored Saint Michael’s Cave.

I bet they are so glad that they weren’t with those two.

Unforgettable memories were made Di and Anne fought, decided it was Gibraltar’s fault, and spontaneously decided to leave. They booked a beach resort up the coast somewhere in Spain and headed on foot to the train station. The trains were all messed up, they got stranded somewhere in Spain with all their luggage, and it took them 14 hours to get to the resort.

What a waste of a day.

They arrived at 11 pm and were checking out the next morning! Mike and I spent a few more nights enjoying our honeymoon and then road tripped home. We stayed in the same little place in Cartagena on the way back, and the hosts threw us a little surprise party! It was magical.

Things go from bad to worse.

Di and Anne got stranded again on the way home, lost half their luggage, and caught the flu.

Well, at least one couple got to have a wonderful time. But with trips like this, it really is what you make of it. Di and Anne would have been miserable anywhere.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I agree with this commenter.

Yeah, they dodged a bullet.

I sure hope not.

I think this commenter is right.

Yes, they seem to know how to have fun.

Any experience is what you make of it.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.