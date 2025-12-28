Company Reached Out About The Holiday Potluck, But They It’s A Bad Tradition Meant To Bleed Employees Of Money And Time

The holidays bring about all kinds of celebrations — parties, get-togethers, and the most popular, potlucks!

A potluck allows everyone to bring a dish or two to share. This creates a big meal for everyone and let’s everyone show off their cooking skills.

Unfortunately, some people don’t love this set up, like this person. They have some thought-out reasons for why their office potluck is a bad idea!

Here’s what they needed to get off their chest…

I am a potluck pessimist (rant)

With Christmas around the corner I received an email from my manager about our upcoming holiday potluck and what we’ll bring to the table. I haven’t replied.

I despise workplace potlucks.

Employers should be catering the meal instead of handing it off to their employees under the guise of building workplace morale. It’s wrong to assume your employees have the financial means and/or time to go to the store to buy some prepackaged garbage or ingredients and make something from scratch without compensation. (This honestly angers the most. I have the financial means to do this, but why would I want to waste my personal time and money for work outside of my working hours?)

You don’t know how clean someone’s kitchen is nor their dishes and they’re hands they’ve used to prepare the food so why would you want to eat their food? You should still be allowed to take your lunch. Mandatory participation should not count against your lunch just because there’s food present. What a waste of food. Most dishes don’t even get eaten because they’re the same or they feed roughly 4-6 people and if you have a big team there’s too many.

I’m team if you want to do a potluck, do it!

But don’t force your employees to participate if they don’t want to.

