TikToker Notices That Nobody Gives Effort Because They Fear Looking “Cringe” And She Talks About How It Negatively Impacts Us All

What is yearning, and why do people today work to actively avoid it?

This TikToker made a video about how everyone today fears coming off as cringe, which means they don’t put in effort and truly yearn for things and each other, which leads to an unhappy life.

She makes videos while putting makeup on, and in this case, she began by saying, “This demand for yearning is directly correlated with the rise of nonchalance. It seems like every day I come across at least one TikTok talking about how no one yearns anymore, and honestly, they are right.”

She goes on, “I doubt it’s an uncommon opinion, but I don’t doubt this trend of nonchalance is really hurting the younger generation. Everyone’s afraid of trying at the risk of being cringe. Which, of course, bleeds into romantic relationships as well. God forbid you actually show a girl that you like her. And as a result of this lack, girls are looking for this yearning elsewhere. Whether that’s books, movies, or shows.”

This is absolutely true. When all relationships are casual, it leaves everyone wanting.

Then she says, “And beyond romantic relationships, this definitely has broader implications as well. For example, in the pursuit of passions and hobbies. Of course, when you start doing anything, you’re not going to be good at it right away. But I feel like there is this general sentiment of wanting to skip the hard part and just being good at something right away.”

Yes! People don’t like putting in the work, even though that is what makes the reward worth it.

TikTok/theoutfitdiaryShe ends the video with an example from her makeup. She said, “Just like this eyeliner, I took a risk and tried to take a different angle than I usually do, and it didn’t work out. Does that mean I’m never going to put on makeup again? Of course not.”

I think this TikToker is really on to something.

When the world calls everything cringy, nobody wants to put themselves out there and really put their heart into anything.

Watch the full video below to see what you think of her point.

At the end of the day, if you don’t have anything to be passionate about in your life, what is the point of what you are doing?

While difficult, it is much better to ignore what people think or say, and just put your whole heart into the things you love.

